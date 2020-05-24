From Love Life to The Bold Type: Here's everything coming to Stan this June.

As we (reluctantly) head into winter, there’s no better time to wrap yourself up in a blanket and shamelessly binge-watch all the shows we haven’t already got to in isolation.

And to help us get through the cooler days ahead, Stan is dropping a bunch of brand new TV shows and movies next month.

Whether you’re in the mood for a light-hearted rom-com, a juicy drama series, or some trashy (yet highly addictive) reality TV, Stan has something for all of us to binge-watch all month long.

Here is every new TV show and movie coming to Stan in June 2020.

TV Shows

Love Life

The highly anticipated rom-com starring Anna Kendrick is dropping on Stan next week. The series follows the journey from first love to last love, concentrating on the people you meet along the way. It’s a fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series and follows a different protagonist’s quest for love each season. First up, is Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick who is also an executive producer of the series alongside Paul Feig (A Simple Favour, Bridesmaids) and Dan Magnante (Someone Great).

New episodes will be released weekly.

Premieres: May 27, the same day as the U.S.

Take a look at the trailer for Love Life, coming May 27 only to Stan. Post continues below.

Ramy

Speaking of comedies, Golden Globe winning series, Ramy, is back for a second season. From American stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef, the hilarious and insightful series gives us a glimpse as life as a first generation Egyptian-American Muslim living in New Jersey.

Premieres: May 29, the same day as the U.S.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race is returning to our screens for season five. This time around, fan favourite queens from previous seasons are back to compete for a place in RuPaul's Drag Race Hall Of Fame. The challenges are bigger than ever and the queens are willing to do whatever it takes to win.

New episodes will be released weekly.

Premieres: June 6, the same day as the U.S.

Yellowstone

Oscar-winner Kevin Costner plays John Dutton in the most-watched U.S. cable TV series of 2019. If you haven't seen it yet, John controls the largest, contiguous ranch America which is in a constant state of conflict with those it borders, including an expanding town, an Indian reservation and vicious business rivalries. He operates in a corrupt world amid shifting alliances and unsolved murders.

New episodes will be released weekly.

Premieres: June 22, the same day as the U.S. (season three)

The Bold Type

That's right, the cult drama series The Bold Type is back with brand new episodes. The hit series follows three young women who work for Scarlet, a global women's magazine based in New York City and run by high-powered Editor-in-Chief Jacqueline (played by Melora Hardin). Writer Jane (played by Katie Stevens) social media director Kat (played by Aisha Dee) and assistant Sutton (played Meghann Fahy) help each other navigate their careers, relationships and life’s many challenges.

Mid-Season Premiere: June 12, the same day as the U.S.

Black Monday

If you're in the mood for a dark comedy, season two of Black Monday is dropping on Stan next month. The series is centred around October 19, 1987 (aka Black Monday), the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history, and follows the story of Maurice “Mo” Monroe, (played by Don Cheadle) as he and a group of outsiders take on the blueblood, old boys’ club of Wall Street. In season two, Dawn (played by Regina Hall) and Blair (played by Andrew Rannells) are bosses now but they still have to look over their shoulder for Mo, who’s on the run with Keith ( played by Paul Scheer). But who will go down for the crash and the murders?

New episodes will be released weekly.

Mid-Season Premiere: June 28, the same day as the U.S.

Killing Eve

If you haven't seen it yet, Killing Eve is an award-winning series centred on an international cat and mouse game between MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), who is recruited for an off-the-books mission and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a skilled yet psychopathic assassin. The two women are bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act.

Premiers: June 1 (season two).

The Other Two

If you're after something more light-hearted, The Other Two is a scripted comedy series centred around two siblings Cary and Brooke. Cary (played by Drew Tarver) is an aspiring actor and Brooke (played Helene Yorke) is a former professional dancer who are trying to find their place in the world. But their lives are turned upside down when their 13-year-old brother Chase becomes an overnight internet sensation.

Premiers: June 18.

Schapelle

Good news true crime fans, the Schapelle telemovie is coming to Stan and tells the story of one of the most infamous incidents in Australian criminal history. After being arrested at Bali airport with 4.2kg of marijuana in a boogie board bag in 2004, Schapelle lifts the lid and explains what really happened behind the headlines.

Premiers: June 23.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce follows the story of Abby McCarthy (played by Lisa Edelstein), a self-help book author who shocks the world when she reveals that her marriage has ended and her seemingly perfect life has all been a lie. As she starts to navigate life as a single woman in her 40s, Abby turns to her new divorced friends for advice.

Premiers: June 26.

Geordie Shore

With many of our favourite reality TV shows temporarily on hold at the moment, Stan has us sorted with three seasons of the trashy yet high addictive reality series Geordie Shore. The series follows eight young men and women as they spend a summer experiencing the highs and lows of Newcastle's party scene.

Premiers: June 12 (seasons 17-19).

Other continuing series in June.

Tuesday

The Baker and The Beauty

Wednesday

The Last O.G.

Saturday

Australian Lockdown Comedy Festival

Sunday

Vida

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Billions

High Town

Movies

The Bridget Jones collection

Stan is dropping three cult classic rom-coms next month. And we couldn't be more excited.

Two-time Academy Award-winner Renée Zellweger stars alongside Hollywood heartthrob Hugh Grant and Academy Award-winner Colin Firth in Bridget Jones's Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones's Baby.

Premiers: June 8.

June 1

Ghost

Standing Up for Sunny

June 2

The Fast and the Furious collection

June 11

The Jurassic Park collection

June 13

Bridesmaids

June 18

Notting Hill

June 27

Knocked Up

Feature Image: Stan

