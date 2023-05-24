Everything to know before coming off acne medication, according to an expert.

If you're someone who has been on acne medication for a good whack of time and FINALLY coming off it, please take a seat.

Because if you're anything like us, you're probably wondering wtf you're supposed to be doing.

Like, is there any side effects you should be worried about? Can acne really come back as soon as you stop taking acne medication? ALL OF THE QUESTIONS.

That's why we asked an expert.

We spoke to Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials and asked her all the things you need to know about coming off acne medication.

The first thing she told us? It's not as bad as you might think.

She said, "The side effects with oral retinoids are usually far more significant than when coming off them."

So, that's good news!

"The most common side effects when you're on acne medication include dryness all over but especially lips and face, increased sensitivity to the sun and rarely, potential for mental health concerns including depression, increased emotionality, etc."

For this reason, Dr Joshi said a lot of people actually come off the medication and experience an overall improvement in these symptoms.

So, does acne return when you stop taking acne medication?

When we asked around the Mamamia office, this was one of the biggest concerns. And for good reason.

Because when you've put yourself through all the hectic side effects of taking acne medication (see above), having your acne just waltz back through the door like nothing happened can be a real kick in the gut.

But here's the thing — it's different for everyone. Because no two cases of acne are the same.

According to Dr Joshi, "In some cases people may need re-treatment with oral medication or with drugs with lesser side effects to maintain results."

"Like all (skin) disease, acne can be managed, not cured and flares are common even after no symptoms for weeks, months or years."

"If your symptoms return and are bothersome, it’s best to see your doctor for advice on next steps."

Does your skin stay dry after taking acne medication?

When it comes to symptoms, dryness was another main concerns many people in the Mamamia office struggle with, with a lot of people wondering if it's a... forever thing.

The good news? Your skin should go back to normal.

According to Dr Joshi, "The American Academy of Dermatologists say dryness is temporary and will clear once medication is stopped."

However, it's important to keep in mind that your skin changes often — and there are many different things that can cause different issues. So, make sure you take this into account, too.

As Dr Joshi reminds us, "Our skin is a living organ and changes with seasons, ages and stages."

What skincare should you use after coming off acne medication?

If you're someone who is coming off acne medication, you're also probably wondering what you're supposed to be doing on the skincare front.

Because after so much time trying to pare everything back, it can be confusing to know what you're... allowed to use.

For example, can you start incorporating actives into your routine again? Or are there certain things you should avoid?

According to Dr Joshi, provided it’s under medical supervision and safe to do so, you can start implementing actives at anytime — whether it's retinol, vitamin C, AHAs, etc. etc.

"I have several patients on low-dose oral medication that have experienced no issues with added topical actives for different indications. The key here, however, is incorporating different actives under medical supervision."

"Don’t YOLO it, please!"

Now, read that last line again.

Other things to be aware of when coming off acne medication.

In terms of other things to be aware of when coming off acne medication, Dr Joshi said you may have to wait a certain amount of time before falling pregnant.

"If you’re a female of childbearing age, it’s important not to get pregnant. You’ll be advised by your dermatologist and GP on how long to wait before attempting conception," said Dr Joshi.

She also said to continue with sun avoidance and "stick to a personalised skincare routine that works for you to reduce risk of recurrence."

"In Australia, oral retinoids are often a last resort medication reserved for severe acne as well as some other skin disorders due to the side effects that won’t respond to other prescription medication," said Dr Joshi. "So as always, start with your trusted family doctor for guidance on best steps for you."

