lifestyle

The next big thing in baking: Colour-changing cakes.

It was the debate that plagued dinner tables and office cubicles for a good week in 2015: blue and black or white and gold?

Yes, we’re talking about “the dress”. (#teamwhiteandgold).

Now, as we enter 2016, we have found the dress of baked goods which will leave you wondering “what colour is it really?”

Behold, the colour-changing cake:

Yep, totally trippy.

Youtube account, CharlotteSometimes uploaded the video (sans instructions) where the cake appears to change colours as it turns.

The changing colour is due to a nifty icing technique Reddit users describe as similar to moving image toys.

So, what colour is it really?

