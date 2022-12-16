'I don't usually watch Australian TV. Then I started Colin From Accounts.'

Considering I love both television and film, I'm a pretty crappy Australian having rarely watched anything created by our home-grown talent.

I didn't grow up watching Neighbours, Home and Away, or Packed to the Rafters. I haven't even seen Australia.

So when multiple people recommended I start Binge's Colin From Accounts, I was skeptical - but I value their opinions so I did.

And it's probably one of the best shows I've seen this year.

Watch the trailer for Colin From Accounts here. Post continues below.

Created and written by husband and wife team Patrick Brammall (A Moody Christmas, Offspring) and Harriet Dyer (Love Child, No Activity), Colin From Accounts is everything your typical romantic comedy is not.

Ashley, played by Dyer, is a 20-something, all-over-the-place medical student who lives in a share house, has little savings, and often acts without thinking.

Gordon, played by Brammall, is a 40-something, hard-working brewery owner who lives alone in a warehouse-style apartment that screams "I'm single".

The pair meet when Gordon stops to let Ashley cross the road in front of him while driving to work.

She flashes him her boob; he gets distracted and hits a stray dog.

Next thing you know it, these two strangers are at the vet, having to decide whether to put down or keep this now permanently damaged dog.

(Who will also cost $12,000 in medical bills, need lifelong care, and possibly help when pooing).

Image: Binge/Lisa Tomasetti.

Set and filmed in Sydney, the series is packed with 'will-they-won't-they' chemistry and has the perfect balance of high and low brow humour that's so funny and so Australian.

The laugh-out-loud moments start from the very beginning, with the opening scene of episode two guaranteed to have you in stitches.

There's also swearing (the Australian way), a dick pic (not the type you expect), and not one, but two, scenes involving the toilet.

And then there's their family and friends.

Like Lynelle, Ashley's attention-seeking mother who believes she's a death doula because she makes friends with people who are dying.

And her creepy partner Lee who thinks he can send people anything on Snapchat and it just disappears. (Hey buddy, there's a thing called screen shotting).

And Yvette, the vet. Gordon's unhinged ex who is desperately looking to meet an age appropriate, successful man to settle down with.

If Colin From Accounts was your typical rom-com, Ashley and Gordon would have their meet-cute, adopt the dog, fall in love, and live happily ever after.

But it's not, and they don't.

Just do yourself a favour and watch it. I'm now not-so-patiently waiting for season two.

In the meantime, I'll watch Offspring.

You can watch all eight episodes of Colin From Accounts on Binge now.

Feature Image: Binge/Lisa Tomasetti.