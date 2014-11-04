How to make your wardrobe work harder this season.

By JO ABI

Nothing makes a girl feel more amazing than looking smashing hot in a stunning new outfit, sipping on champagne at the race track and knowing she has enough clothes in her wardrobe to last an entire Spring Racing Season.

I don’t have enough clothes for an entire Spring Racing Season, nor do I have the funds to add to what is already an extensive clothing selection. But I have become an expert in ‘resurfacing’ several outfits to create entirely new ones – and there is no cutting or sewing involved.

It’s really pretty simple.

You’ve heard about how accessorising is key, especially in the head-dress-friendly environment of the Spring Racing Carnival. But you need to take it to a completely different level. You need to go back to when you are buying your clothes and keep an eye out for those perfect outfits that can be fabulously transformed.

Here are the rules:

1. Do a big wardrobe clean-out.

The first thing you need to do before you buy anything new is to sort out what you’ve already got. I’m talking about a full wardrobe spring cleaning session. Every single time I do this I come across neglected clothing in great condition that I have barely worn.

Every. Single. Time.

Once you do this you will see more clearly what you’re missing – a great dress, a dressy skirt, a jacket that is bling enough to work trackside…

2. Go accessory shopping.

When it comes to getting the most out of your wardrobe, accessories rule – and I’m not talking about just changing up necklaces and earrings, although this helps.

What I’m talking about is belts. Lots and lots of belts.

A belt worn at the waist will create an entirely new look for a dress as opposed to when you wear the belt at the hips for a more sexy, draped look.

And use your colours to mix and match and be as flashy as possible. I’m a huge fan of diamanté belts and brightly coloured designs to create extra ‘pop’.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by . But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

3. Clothes swap with friends.

I always buy clothes that don’t fit or that I don’t like once I get home, and so do my friends. So organise a clothes swapping party where you bring all your unwanted clothing and start swapping.

It’s good to know someone will get use out of your shopping mistakes.

4. Repairs and alterations.

Do you have a dress that doesn’t sit quite right or a gorgeous silk shirt that makes you look huge? Find a small, local clothes alteration service for repairs that will make an incredible difference to how your clothes look.

Good quality clothes still need a few nips, tucks and repairs from time to time. You can even get skirts made out of older dresses for a few new additions to your spring wardrobe.

5. Get creative.

Layering is the easiest way to create an amazing new look with the clothes you have. A stunning shirt under a sexy dress, or a shimmer dress worn under a sheer black dress creates a couple of amazing new looks everyone will be copying trackside.

And just as you layer your clothes, don’t forget to layer your necklaces as well. Experiment with the jewellery you have. You might find that two necklaces contrasting together look amazing or a necklace makes a stunning bracelet when it is wrapped around your wrist a few times.

6. Stock up on the basics.

Having the right basics makes all the difference when it comes to being able to wear clothes well. Invest in good shape wear if needed, buy plenty of stockings in nude and black and invest in good strapless bras and v-neck bras.

You might also like to invest in no-line panties and some gel patches for new shoes so you don’t have to hobble home after the big day.

How do you make the most out of your wardrobe?

The Mamamia office have been onto the Clothes Swap for a while. Check out how it all goes down …