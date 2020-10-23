"My dryness was completely gone." 9 women trial Clinique's new hydration-boosting moisturiser.

Dry skin sucks. And while we all know how important it is to moisturise (spoiler: very), more often than not you'll apply moisturiser in the morning only to catch a glimpse of your face at midday and find your skin (and makeup) looking all dry, flaky and gross. No good.

While all those fluffy marketing claims would suggest otherwise, it can actually be a bloody TASK finding a moisturiser that keeps dry skin comfortable and hydrated for more than, like, a couple of hours.

So when we found out Clinique was dropping a shiny new moisturiser that promises 72 hours of hydration (my god, yes), we were a little more than intrigued if it would live up to the hype.

To give you a wee rundown, Clinique's new Moisture Surge Intense 72 Hour Lipid-Replenishing Hydrator (RRP $65 for 50ml) is packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamin E and promises to give your skin an instant boost of moisture, and *actually* keep it hydrated. And not just for a few hours - for a whopping 72 hours.

Yep, she's a real overachiever.

Sounds pretty darn good, right? To find out if it lives up to the promise, we asked our Mamamia You Beauty Panel to try the Clinique Moisture Surge Intense 72 Hour Lipid-Replenishing Hydrator for around three to four weeks, and tell us exactly what they thought of it.

We asked these 50 women to rate the product, and the average rating was 4.7/5.

Here are some of their reviews:

Name: Elsa

Age: 43

Would you recommend this product?

"This couldn’t have arrived at a better time to rescue my super dry skin after a weekend away on the coast - we’re talking flaking, peeling and thirsty! From my first overnight use I could see and feel improvements and, after using this product morning and night for a few days, my dryness was completely gone.

"With my skin back to normal (which for me is dry and occasionally sensitive) I have continued to see improvements in my skin texture and hydration. What I have enjoyed most is the lightweight feel of this product on my skin. From the name alone I was imagining a thick, dense texture, but it has a silky feel that doesn’t feel heavy or sticky at all and there is absolutely no scent which is a big plus.

"As well as an overnight treatment, I have tried this in the morning with no issues layering SPF and concealer over the top. My skincare goals are for hydrated, clear and glowing skin and this product is staying on as a new addition to my routine."

Name: Clare

Age: 41

Would you recommend this product?

"My initial thought when I first opened this beauty was that I didn’t love the smell...until I realised that it was fragrance-free, which was a big tick from me. Because, why add extra unnecessary ingredients?! The gorgeous, silky texture from the oil-based ingredients was another tick for me, but when I applied it on my skin it seemed to sit on top rather than absorb in. I quickly learnt that less is more with this cream so that’s another positive - you only need a small amount. It stayed tacky on my skin for quite some time but we all have different skin types and what’s perfect for one face may not be for the next. It is a really lovely product and it definitely delivers on its promise of intense hydration."

Name: Lauren

Age: 33

Would you recommend this product?

"I am a hydration junkie and have tried what seems like a billion moisturisers. The original Moisture Surge is actually one of my favourite products ever, due to it sinking in quickly, and the gel texture is lush. I was beyond excited to give the new Intense option a whirl. I dumped all my other hydrating products just so I could do this one justice with my opinion.

"First up, I was intrigued by the new creamy formula and was unsure if I could use this under makeup. For the first three days I only used this at night... and LOVED it! It went on a little shiny, but after five minutes or so it absorbed really well. In the morning I felt hydrated, plump and juicy. Due to its ability to sink right on in, after a while I decided to give it a go in the morning as well. After a bit of trial and error I realised less is more for the AM application. I think I look a bit more 'slimy' than 'dewy', so I did need to take a bit more time for it to absorb than my regular morning moisturiser, but I was willing to give the time necessary to see if I loved it. And I do! It’s a gorgeous formula, able to be used both day and night and does exactly what is says.... intensely moisturises. I would 11/10 recommend this product to people who need a big old hit of hydration."

Name: Kourtnee

Age: 23

Would you recommend this product?

"I loved this product! A little bit goes a long way for sure. I’ve been using it at night and it’s silky and makes me feel super hydrated. I stopped using my hyaluronic acid for a few days to test how this product would really perform (I am super dry) and I haven’t needed another product to boost hydration. Love, love, love!"

Name: Angie

Age: 42

Would you recommend this product?

"I love this product! I have dry, dehydrated skin and have never found a moisturiser that sunk into my skin so nicely. Most others tend to just sit on the surface of my skin and I'd always have to use serums pre-moisturiser. With the Clinique Moisture Surge Intense, I don't need any serums. Straight onto cleansed skin morning and night. Even my makeup looks good at the end of the day, when it's usually a flaky mess when I use other products. This scores a big thumbs up! The only small issue is the smell is slightly medicinal, which doesn't bother me at all as I prefer non-fragranced products."

Name: Loredana

Age: 31

Would you recommend this product?

"As a long-time lover of the original Clinique Moisture Surge, I was a little sceptical that anything could beat it... how wrong I was. This new 'lipid replenishing' version is a dream for dry, sensitive skin. It instantly makes my skin feel plump and leaves it looking dewy, without feeling oily, from day to night. This moisturiser fits beautifully into my morning routine and is the perfect primer and base for makeup and sunscreen. I am converted and giving this new and improved moisture surge a permanent space in pole position on my bathroom shelfie."

Name: Loreena

Age: 29

Would you recommend this product?

"I found this product amazing! The light gelee-like fluid formula does not leave my skin feeling greasy and sits so beautifully (and glowy) under my makeup. My skin is quite dry, so I use the Clinique Moisture Surge 72-hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator during the day and this intense formula at night. But don't get me wrong, some mornings I wake up more on the drier side and this product just rescues my skin. I will repurchase this after its done, for sure."

Name: Terri

Age: 44

Would you recommend this product?

"This moisturiser is quite thick when you first apply it, however it absorbs quickly into the skin and leaves a radiant glow once fully applied. My skin is quite dry and it felt much smoother and more hydrated than usual. The only thing that I didn't love was that it didn't have a pretty scent, although it's definitely not a deal breaker. I would absolutely purchase this moisturiser. I thought it was amazing for my skin!"

Name: Jessica

Age: 29

Would you recommend this product?

"I wasn’t expecting to love this product as much as I did. I have dry, sensitive skin and have had negative experiences with gel night creams as they haven’t hydrated my skin as much as it requires or caused irritation. Clinique Moisture Surge Intense felt so nourishing and hydrating upon applying at night (with no sensitivity!) and I woke up with plump, juicy skin with no dry patches in sight. I also loved using it as a day cream as it’s super hydrating but not too heavy. Perfect for under sunscreen and makeup. I think I’ve found my new holy grail moisturiser."

