News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

home

15 overlooked and under-cleaned spots in your home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your home is not as clean as you think. It just looks clean.

In every home, there are several spots that are often forgotten in the regular house clean.

The bad news? The first time you clean these spots, it’ll be tough. They’ll be pretty dirty from months, or years, of build-up.

The good news? You don’t have to clean them very often. They don’t get dirty all that quickly, and maintenance is much easier than taking that first plunge.

You may need to pick up a few new cleaning products before getting started, but then you’ll be all set to have the cleanest home possible. Nothing feels better than a clean and tidy home.
Tags: cleaning , decorating , health , home , house , property

Related Stories

Recommended