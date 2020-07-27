To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Last night, yet another woman interested in Ciarran Stott entered Bachelor in Paradise and goodness, can we start focussing on Niranga instead please?

But yes. In came Kiki Morris, and it turned out she and Ciarran had ~history~. As in, a night together in Sydney and a most likely pre-planned meet-up in Fiji.

There's a 'bombshell' coming on Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues below video.

Not much information was given about how Kiki and Ciarran came to... know each other... very well...

But we've gone deep to find out precisely all the available information about their relationship, from pre-Bachelor in Paradise to now. This is what we've found:

Who is Kiki Morris?

Very quick recap so we're all on the same page: Kiki appeared on Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor in 2016. She left in episode 11, just missing out on the top six.

Image: Channel 10.

I feel like we don't really need to explain who Ciarran is, because we all... definitely know by now, but he was on Angie Kent's Bachelorette season and has been the focus of precisely all Paradise storylines so far and seriously WHAT ABOUT NIRANGA THOUGH?

Before Bachelor in Paradise.

As we found out on Sunday night's episode, Ciarran and Kiki had uh, 'hung out', prior to Paradise and knew that each other would be in Fiji.

Our investigation tracked down a Daily Mail article, that shows Ciarran and a 'mystery blonde' who looks very much like Kiki, kissing in a Sydney bar on November 2.

This is literally days before Paradise began filming (we know this, because paparazzi captured Abbie Chatfield at the airport on November 3, on her way to Fiji).

So it seems the night Kiki and Ciarran spent together was either the night directly before he jumped on a plane for filming, or at least only a couple of days beforehand.

Just to cover off his relationship with ex-girlfriend and Paradise co-star Renee Barrett: The DM photo would have been captured a couple of weeks after they broke up for good.

Renee told TV Week she broke up with him after discovering he had cheated on her at a wedding. This all went down about four weeks before Paradise began filming, she said, so right around the time paparazzi began following Ciarran's every move, snapping him with other women - including Kiki - in Sydney.

During Bachelor in Paradise.

From the episodes we've seen so far, Ciarran has not had any lack of interest from the women in Fiji.

For the last couple of episodes, he had been unofficially coupled up with Jess Brody, though on Sunday night it was clear Ciarran wasn't keen on settling down with her.

With Jess out sick, he flirted with Keira Maguire and then ended up falling asleep in Renee's bed. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

We're yet to see how Ciarran and Kiki's reunion plays out but it looks like it will go pretty well.

After Bachelor in Paradise.

All evidence points to Ciarran and Kiki leaving Bachelor in Paradise together, or at least getting together after filming.

In December 2019, just weeks after filming ended, the Daily Mail obtained photos of Ciarran walking out of Kiki's Sydney home to receive their UberEats... in nothing but a towel.

On December 7, Kiki uploaded a photo to her Instagram story that showed a very familiar looking tattooed arm with a Diet Coke, captioning it 'Sunday sesh'.

A week later, they were seen holding hands at a birthday celebration for Ciarran's Bachelorette mate Jackson Garlick, and appeared in each other's (and Timm Hanly's) Instagram stories.

A bunch of them then travelled up the coast after Christmas and stayed in Timm's parents' motel, which is where Timm captured the below photo of Ciarran and Kiki lounging by the pool:

Image: Instagram.

This behaviour was a bit weird, actually, considering both of them would have been under contract with Channel 10 to keep their relationship status under wraps until after Paradise finished screening.

The social media appearances had quickly stopped by January, suggesting 1. they broke up, 2. they are just friends and/or 3. a Channel 10 publicist shut it all down.

By mid-January, Ciarran was flirting up a storm with US Bach star Demi Burnett on Instagram so... make from that what you will.

As for the rest of the Ciarran-Kiki saga, I guess we'll have to keep watching to see how it all goes down.

Feature image: Instagram.