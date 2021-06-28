Ellidy's partner Alex Pullin died in a freak accident. 11 months later, she's pregnant with his child.

It's almost been a year since Aussie snowboard champion Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin died in a freak diving accident.

The 32-year-old Winter Olympian was pulled from the water after he was found unresponsive while spearfishing in the Gold Coast last July.

Now, in a "heart-wrenching plot twist", his girlfriend Ellidy Vlug is pregnant with their child 11 months later.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Vlug announced that she fell pregnant after successfully conceiving through IVF.

"Bubba Chump coming this October. Your Dad and I have been dreaming of you for years little one," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of her bump.

"With a heart wrenching plot twist in the middle, I am honoured to finally welcome a piece of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back into this world!"

The swimwear model and podcast host went on to share that the pair were hoping to fall pregnant the month Pullin died.

"When my love had his accident, we all held onto hope that I’d be pregnant that month. We’d been trying for a baby. IVF was on our cards but it wasn’t something I ever imagined I’d be tackling on my own. Bittersweet like none other, I’ve never been more certain or excited about anything in my entire life."

Vlug also shared a photo of her and the couple's dog, Rummi.

"When you do a pregnancy shoot with your dog instead of your person. All of the feels," she captioned the post.

Pullin, who competed at three Winter Olympics, drowned in what was believed to be a shallow water blackout at Palm Beach, Gold Coast, on July 8.

That morning, he was found unresponsive on the ocean floor of an artificial reef by a local snorkeler.

Lifeguards rushed to help before paramedics performed CPR for 45 minutes. However, the 32-year-old could not be revived.

Speaking on her podcast, Darling Shine, Vlug explained that the pair were trying to conceive in the eight or nine months before Pullin's death. She later fell pregnant after sperm was retrieved from Pullin's body.

"In the weeks after (his death) I had hoped to god that I was pregnant. I just prayed for this little miracle. Everyone knew we were trying so hard for a baby and had been trying for ages and were starting to talk about IVF," she shared.

"Luckily the days after - we’re going to talk about sperm retrieval. Up until 36 hours, I think the legislation is in Queensland, you can actually retrieve sperm from a deceased’s person’s body."

"We were able to hustle - Chumpy’s parents were in town, everyone was signing court documents, legal documents and dealing with the coroners and the lawyers and the doctors."

Earlier this month, Vlug shared a post on Instagram to mark the 11 month anniversary of his death.

"11 months today. Still so unbelievable to me. I miss my person, my everything," she wrote.

The couple started dating in 2012 after they hit it off at a birthday party. They had known eachother 10 years earlier through mutual friends.

"We just started talking, and I called her out for a dance," Pullin explained during a 2016 interview with Buro, according to the Daily Mail.

"[It was] heaps old school... Dragged her out on the dance floor."

Speaking about her pregnancy on the podcast, Vlug described it as "the most bittersweet thing in the world".

"It’s a complete emotional rollercoaster, but this is my greatest gift."

"It didn’t unravel the way we planned, life is literally crazy, but we’re having our baby. It’s so unreal and so emotional."

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram@ellidy_/Mamamia.