When it comes to wrapping Christmas presents, it’s the last thing you think of and the first thing they see.

But if you’re anything like us, it’s the last thing you want to be doing on Christmas Eve or in the final two minutes before you leave for a Christmas party.

Most of the time our wrapping ends up looking like this:

Via Instagram/@learicky

If you don’t pay attention to the writing on the paper, then this happens:

Via Instagram/@czechgirl1973

And on your worst days, presents look like this:

Via Instagram/@swade615

Christmas wrapping is the pits. And we’re not the only ones who hate it:

One of the most popular clips on Youtube at the moment is a guy wrapping two presents in under 24 seconds. In less than four days, it has received almost 4 million views.

It was taken at a Japanese department store and shows that, if you get it right, all of your wrapping can be done in under 5 minutes this year.

Here it is, the solution to the biggest pain in your pudding this Christmas:

Sure, you could ignore this video. The wrapping will be torn off in 3 seconds anyway.

But remember, sometimes wrapping really does matter:

Do you love wrapping? Had some disasters?