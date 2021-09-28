The question everyone is asking: What is Christmas going to look like?

There are just under 90 days until Christmas.

And, as it stands, we have nine leaders offering us differing perspectives on what Christmas Day is going to look like.

If the Prime Minister had his way, all borders would be lifted ahead of December 25 in line with the Federal Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Over the weekend he told Weekend Sunrise, "There comes a time when you’ve got to honour the arrangement you’ve made with the Australian people, and that is when you get to 80 per cent vaccination, it’s very clear that you can start opening up."

"I think that puts the big challenge on the premiers. I mean, they've had the power to do what they’ve been doing. They’re not new powers. They’ve always had them. But, you know, there comes a time when you just got to move on and get on with it," he added.

Western Australia and Queensland in particular are resisting the national plan out of lockdown, as they enjoy COVID-free and restriction-free life with hardline borders erected around them.

As constitutional law expert Kim Rubenstein told The Project on Sunday night, "The whole constitution was framed and motivated by a desire for freedom of travel amongst the country, because the colonies were finding it dysfunctional to have different barriers around trade. So I placed there section 92 to discourage any restriction of travel within Australia."

She explains that the states refusing to open up could be at risk of legal challenge. Basically, anyone who is impacted by these restrictions who can prove there's been a disproportional burden on trade, can take the state (or territory) to court.

Ms Rubenstein wouldn't be surprised to see something like that eventuate in the coming months as borders remain one of the most political and divisive topics right now in Australian politics.

Internationally, news.com.au is reporting the Prime Minister is set to announce an end to border closures once the country reaches 80 per cent double dose vaccination. According to reports, this will also include a seven-day home quarantine.

A Commonwealth plan is all well and good, but we know now that it means little unless the individual states agree to take it on. Apparently NSW is keen, and Victoria is considering it.

In the meantime, let's stick to domestic options. Here's how Christmas is shaping up in your state or territory:

Queensland.

Over the weekend, Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the national COVID plan does not – and never has — included opening borders once vaccination levels reach 80 per cent.

"That's not what the national plan ever said, but it is what the Prime Minister has continued to restate the plan said. I find it pretty incredible," he told reporters on Sunday.

Queensland has so far declined to say when the state's borders may reopen and Mr Miles has stressed that any decision will depend on the situation in Queensland and interstate.

Right now you can't enter from a COVID-19 hotspot unless you're a Queensland resident, someone relocating or have an exemption. The state hasn't committed to changing those rules before Christmas.

"I don't think Queenslanders will want to let COVID in for Christmas if we don't have it and New South Wales still does," he said.

Right now, there are few restrictions across the state beyond mask-wearing in the south-east. So at this stage, Christmas for Queenslanders will look completely normal but it will likely be confined to Queensland-based loved ones only.

New South Wales.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has given her residents the go-ahead that it's "definitely safe" to book Christmas holidays.

The state, which currently has large swathes of the population in lockdown, was due to open up regional travel at 70 per cent double vaccination. However, on Monday, it was confirmed that will now go ahead the Monday after the state hits 80 per cent double vaccination, which NSW is on track to do on October 16.

On December 1, unvaccinated people will also able to participate in public events.

So Christmas for the people of New South Wales will look pretty normal, without any restrictions on gathering numbers. There will, however, be restrictions on interstate family.

Right now, all the states and territories have restrictions on travellers from NSW, so while you might be able to get into the state, you could (and in some jurisdictions, will) get stuck trying to go home.

Recently, Ms Berejiklian called on Victoria to consider interstate travel when it reached 70 per cent double-dose vaccination. Like NSW, Victoria currently has a large number of daily COVID cases and has committed to 'living' with COVID as opposed to pursing COVID-zero. But Premier Andrews has so far refused to commit to a date for reopening the border.

The ACT appears more open to the idea as the only other jurisdiction so far committing to living with the virus.

Victoria.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is aiming to have a Christmas "as close to normal as possible."

In announcing the state's roadmap out of lockdown earlier this month, he said "we aim to have 30 visitors to your home on Christmas Day."

After 80 per cent is reached, intrastate travel will be allowed. Right now that milestone is due on November 5 which means Victorians spread out across the state will be able to share the same Christmas table. But there will likely be restrictions on numbers.

As outlined above, Victoria is yet to confirm if they'll reopen their borders to the parts of NSW and the ACT that they currently have specified as "extreme risk zones".

If you have been in an extreme risk zone at any time since the zone started over the last 14 days, you cannot enter Victoria unless you have an exemption, exception, or a valid permit.

With a few months to go before Christmas, there's a belief as outlined in The Age that Victoria, NSW and the ACT could open to eachother, but be closed off by hard borders around the 'COVID-zero' states. But that's all hearsay at this point.

South Australia.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall says he will look to reopen the state borders and move away from state lockdowns once 80 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated.

Mr Marshall said reaching the vaccination target would be key to South Australians being reunited with loved ones interstate this Christmas.

He suggested, however, that while the state would move away from whole state lockdowns, it would still enforce more LGA and exposure based exclusions once that level of vaccination coverage is reached. That means parts of NSW, Victoria and the ACT could still be locked out for Christmas if they have high numbers of the virus still circulating.

"There may also be some proviso put in place around people who are double vaccinated or have no vaccination status whatsoever," he said.

The state is due to hit 80-percent double jab rates on November 27.

As a restriction-free state, Christmas will look normal for residents apart from the possible absence of interstate and probably absence of international loved ones.

Western Australia.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has said people from New South Wales and Victoria will not be allowed into Western Australia for Christmas even if they are fully vaccinated.

Mr McGowan made the statement in early September and is yet to back down on his strict stance.

"We are just going to have a very strong approach to these things. We will make a decision, when it is safe to do so, to bring down borders with NSW and Victoria, but we are not going to take risks," he said.

He previously said WA needed to reach at least 80 per cent vaccination before he would consider bringing the hard border down. As one of the least vaccinated states in the country WA isn't expected to reach that milestone until December 2.

Victoria will be joining New South Wales in the state's 'extreme risk' category from Wednesday, which only allows entry from federal and state officials including parliamentarians and officials.

From Wednesday, Victoria will drop down into the extreme risk category. The ACT is currently considered 'medium risk', while Queensland is 'low risk'. Medium risk means you can enter, but have to self-quarantine for two weeks, whereas low risk means you must produce a negative COVID test prior to flying and after flying.

Tasmanian authorities have suggested that the state will remain closed off to the rest of Australia beyond the 80-per cent double vaccination rates.

Earlier this month, the director of Public Health, Mark Veitch, said while he could not give a precise vaccination target yet, the "closer to 90 per cent … the better".

The state is due to hit 80 around November 3 and 90 around November 19.

When Deputy Premier Jeremy Rockliff was asked directly if Tasmanians should expect to see the state's borders open by Christmas, he was non-committal.

"Tasmanians should expect that we'll make the decisions and calls necessary to ensure we keep Tasmanians safe," he replied.

"While we're sticking with the national plan, we also must take into account our own circumstances within Tasmania, and that's why we've also been very clear that we'll be guided, alongside the national plan, with the best of Public Health advice.

"I know Tasmanians would like to return to life as normal as possible, but we must always make sure that the number one priority is the health and safety of Tasmanians."

The Northern Territory is currently the only jurisdiction listed on the Tasmanian government's website as 'low risk'.





All other states have either some or all of their jurisdiction listed as 'high risk, Level 1' or 'high risk, Level 2' which either denies you entry, or only allows entry if you're an essential traveller.

Northern Territory.

Under the Northern Territory's stage 3 roadmap, triggered when the Territory reaches 80 per cent full vaccination, travellers from declared COVID hotspots must undergo 14 days self-quarantine — even if they are fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated travellers from red zones will be banned from entering the NT altogether, unless they have a pre-approved reason for travel, such as essential work.

The same rules will apply to travellers from orange zones, which will be areas with medium-level COVID risk.

The NT won't reach the 80 per cent figure until approximately November 28.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner also announced that all workers across high-risk settings in the Northern Territory must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the Territory will change its border policies.

So. While Christmas will look normal for those already in the Territory, interstate travel from places with current COVID outbreaks will only be feasible if you're willing to self isolate for a fortnight.

ACT.

Restrictions in the ACT will start to be slowly lifted from Friday, as Canberra commits to living alongside COVID-19.

By the end of November, all public health restrictions in the ACT will align with the national plan so Christmas Day itself will allow large events and gatherings and only minimal density requirements for businesses.

In announcing the plan out of lockdown, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said interstate and overseas travel would "probably be possible by the end of November or early December."

"It is important to note that the ability to travel interstate or overseas will be entirely subject to the border decisions of other state and territory governments," Mr Barr said.

He said interstate travel would be determined by Commonwealth border restrictions.

