Christina Aguilera steps out for the first time since giving birth.

The singer is back into celeb-mode following welcoming her daughter, Summer.

Christina Aguilera is well and truly back into the swing of ‘normal’ life. Well, normal in celebrity terms anyway.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old made her first red carpet debut since giving birth to her daughter – Summer Rain Rutler was born in August of this year.

Christina, already a mum to Max, 6, appeared alongside her fiance Matthew Rutler at the Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View, California.

She wore a tight red dress, matched with a sultry red lip (and her signature killer confidence).

The mum of two has been keeping a slightly lower profile in the months following Summer's arrival, juggling motherhood with working on another album, set to be released in 2015.

If Summer is anything like her mum, we're sure she's got a strong pair of lungs on her, and is keeping her parents very busy.

