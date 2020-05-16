Chrissy Teigen's spicy carbonara, and the pasta recipes everyone's making in isolation.

It feels like cooking in isolation has gone through different phases.

First, we were all making sourdough. Then it was chocolate chip cookies. And now, as the weather gets colder, everyone is suddenly making pasta. All the time.

And not just any pasta, celebrity-approved pasta.

Because if it’s good enough for Chrissy, it’s good enough for us. Behold…

1. Chrissy Teigen’s Spicy Miso Carbonara

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

115 grams thick-cut or regular bacon, diced

3 tablespoons chilli garlic sauce

2 tablespoons white miso

2 tablespoons hot water

3 eggs

340 grams spaghetti

56 grams finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, plus more to serve

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup spring onion, sliced

Method

Boil a large pot of salted water and keep on the stove on low heat. Cook the pasta for eight minutes. Heat the oil over medium heat in a large saucepan and add the bacon. Cook for 10 minutes or until it's crispy. Remove from the heat and place it in a bowl. Combine the chilli garlic sauce, miso, a tablespoon of your pasta water until smooth. Then, add the eggs and combine. Drain the pasta water and save 1/2 a cup of water. Dice the bacon into small bite-size pieces. Add the pasta to the same pan that the bacon was in and add the bacon. Heat everything over medium heat until it is hot. Add the sauce. Add the cheese, pepper and pasta water and let it simmer until it thickens. Season with more chilli, garlic, salt or pepper if desired. Toss in the green onion. Divide among bowls and top with cheese and green onion. Enjoy!

2. Gigi Hadid's Vodka Pasta

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Olive oil

1 clove garlic

1/4 red onion

60ml tomato paste

120ml full cream

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

15ml vodka

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon butter

30 grams parmesan cheese

Chopped basil, to serve

Method

In a large saucepan heat the olive oil. Once hot, add the onion and garlic and cook until soft. Add the tomato paste and cook until the onion looks caramelised. Add the vodka. Cook your pasta for eight minutes in salted boiling water. Then, add the cream and chilli flakes. Keep stirring until everything is combined. Season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat. Add the pasta and 1 tablespoon of butter. Stir. Add the parmesan cheese and stir. Season more if needed. Serve with parmesan cheese and fresh basil. Enjoy!

3. Jimmy Kimmel's 'Pasta Tina'

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Any small-sized pasta. Jimmy used cavatappi.

1 can cannellini beans

Salt

Olive oil

3 cloves of garlic

Chicken or vegetable stock concentrate

Parmesan cheese

Method

Boil a pot of water. Add the pasta to the water once it's boiled for roughly eight minutes. Add salt to the water. Open the can of cannellini beans and drain some of the liquid. Using a handheld blender, blend the beans with the liquid. This can be done inside the tin (if your blender fits). Peel the garlic cloves. Place a pan on the stove at medium-low temperature. Add olive oil. Once it's hot, add the whole garlic cloves. If you want to be fancy, tilt pan to cook the garlic gloves in a pool of olive oil. After 3-4 minutes, when the garlic gloves look golden, take them out of the pan. Add the cannellini beans and one tablespoon of chicken stock concentrate. Mix together. Drain the pasta and add to the sauce. Serve with parmesan cheese on top. Enjoy!

Which one will you be making this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/@gigihadid @cravingsbychrissyteigen