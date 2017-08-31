Chrissie Swan bought herself a $20 clip-on fringe and the results are... impressive.

Have you seen the ads for slightly wacky products that pop up on your Facebook feed? You know the ones, like the phone case with your last Google image search or the glitter hot pants that will definitely itch.

For Chrissie Swan, it was a clip-on fringe and instead of scrolling past, she clicked and ordered.

The result? Impressive.

“I bought a $20 clip in fringe off a Facebook ad and it has transformed me into a hip music journo from 1996,” she captioned the fringe-filled selfie.

The Zooey Deschanel comparisons were almost immediate.

“Makes you look 10 years younger,” commented one follower, while another added “You need to be their spokesperson/model. Totally rocking it.”

Turns out it’s also the secret to (perhaps almost too) youthful looks, too.

“You look like you’re 12!!,” wrote one commenter.

Swan is all of us who couldn’t resist the impulse purchase – but it looks like it may have just paid off.

Many were pointing out a clever use for the clip-in hair piece – it’s the perfect test to see how you really feel about having a fringe before you commit with the scissors and live to regret it.

Swan hasn’t shared exactly where she got it from, but we’ll keep you updated.

