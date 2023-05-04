What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential people. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

This week, we speak to Chloé Hayden about the beauty products she reaches for and her all-time favourite fragrance. Enjoy!

You know the kind of people who are just a ball of pure sunshine?

Chloé Hayden is one of those.

And you'll feel it without ever having met her. Just take a scroll through her Instagram page and you'll find an infectious wave of positivity and energy beaming through.

It's refreshing. Real. And, well, just what we all need.

The Australian actor (we hear you, Heartbreak High fans!), author, content creator and motivational speaker is one busy individual.

She's also just been announced as an ambassador for CeraVe skincare.

But somehow we managed to lure her in for a little beauty interrogation. Here's what she told us.

Chloe's approach to beauty.

"The same with every aspect of my style, and my life, I wear and do what makes me feel happy, like my most authentic self, and most importantly, comfortable," says the 25-year-old author.

"As an autistic person with high sensory needs, a lot of typical approaches to beauty often don’t work for my accessibility needs, so I come up with my own."

"Learning that beauty is individual, and that one person’s approach to beauty holds no impact on my own, has been super important. I do what’s right for me," she shares.

Chloe's skincare routine.

Like many of us, Chloé said that when it comes to skincare, it can get overwhelming and confusing when you feel like you need to try ALL the things.

"Growing up on social media and being constantly inundated with hundreds of ‘my skincare routine’ videos featuring about a billion different products, you bet your bottom dollar that I have bought and tried EVERYTHING," she says.

"I tried all the gadgets, all the serums, all the miracle products and all of them ended up making my skin worse."

Anyone else? Hard relate.

"I’ve found for my skin, the more simple, the better," she says.

The key? A bloody good moisturiser!

"For my morning routine, my fave is the CeraVe PM Facial Moisturising Lotion, $23.99 (my holy grail — it’s the only moisturiser that doesn’t give me sensory issues) and at night, I am OBSESSED with using the CeraVe Foaming Cleanser, $22.99, and finishing with CeraVe PM Facial Moisturising Lotion again."

Chloe's favourite makeup products.

Scroll through the content creator's social media, and one thing is obvious: the girl knows her way around a glitter pot! We're here for it.

When asked for her favourite makeup products she says, "Two words: Sportsgirl. Glitter."

With bright pops of colour, sparkles and stick-on gems, there's no question the actress just *knows* how to have fun with makeup and make a statement with her look.

"I’ve also been obsessed with brightly coloured eyeliners — the Split Liner Pots by Glisten Cosmetics ($12) and the Liquid Eyeshadows by Sample Beauty ($9) have been my absolute favourites," she shares.

*Adds to cart*

"I just get my paintbrushes, wet them, and go to town!"

Chloe's unusual beauty tricks.

When it comes to her little beauty quirks and tricks — Chloé is a master at making makeup versatile and multi-purpose, encouraging us to "be creative and think outside of the box".

"My brightly coloured lipsticks are used to paint hearts on my cheeks, my eyeshadows are often the victims of being wet and turned into paint palettes, I’ll decorate my face with stickers and dried flowers and sparkles."

"I use eyeshadow as blush and blush as highlighter… Play around, have fun, and make your own rules."

Chloe's signature fragrance.

With pretty much every celebrity we've interviewed for this series, ever, this question always ignites a mild panic and multiple answers. And we get it - so many options! So many favourites!

For Chloé, it's a cinch. "Lemon Verbena," she said.

"My favourite TV show since I was a kid was Little House On The Prairie. The kids in the show always mention how wonderful their teacher smells — and that the scent is lemon verbena. So, I tried it, and now it’s my absolute signature."

"I also love anything by Chloé (it’s actually what I’m named after!) and any perfume that smells like any sort of food."

Chloe's approach to health and wellbeing.

"I see moving my body as something that should be a celebration of my body and of my life, not something to do to punish my body and create an aesthetic change."

"Fitness for me is riding and training my horses, or going surfing or wakeboarding. It’s roller skating and dancing… Sometimes it’s also gentle yoga and stretching."

"It’s movement that is fun, that isn’t a chore, that makes me feel like my best self."

In terms of recharging, Chloe said horse riding and surfing are her two favourite activities in the world. "But when I need to settle and rest, I adore water painting, writing, reading, and playing the Nintendo Switch."

Where do we sign up?

