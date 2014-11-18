Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Free trade agreement signed

China and Australia have signed a historic free trade agreement 10 years in the making.

The deal, signed yesterday, will cut tariffs across agricultural and processed food exports, open up opportunities for law firms, banking, insurance companies and funds managers in the Chinese market and is predicted to give beef producers an $11 billion boost.

The Australian reports that many resource exports will have reduced tariffs including Australian wine, car engines and pharmaceuticals.



2. Georgina Bartter funeral

The funeral of Sydney teenager Georgina Bartter yesterday heard that the 19-year-old who died tragically after taking ecstasy at the Harbourlife Festival was a beautiful and vibrant woman.

Georgina’s younger brother spoke of how his sister was his role model.

“She was perfectly imperfect,” he said.

One of her closest school friends described her as a “flurry of energy“ and a “bright spark”.

Her uncle who gave a eulogy said that her chances of having an allergic reaction to the drugs she took were just 0.00001%.

reports that he said, “She had a lapse of judgment. We didn’t miss any signs, there were no signs.”

“She did not want this, she did not deserve this. Georgina had plans for a wonderful future.”



3. Gable Tostee in court

More details have emerged about what happened on the night Queensland man Gable Tostee, 28, allegedly murdered Warriena Wright, 26.

During a bail hearing in Brisbane Supreme Court today, prosecutors argued that Tostee, who met his alleged victim on Tinder, locked Warriena Wright on his balcony” like he was stuffing her in the trunk of his car” before her death.

The Daily Mail reports that the prosecution also claims Tostee has a “bizarre indifference to Ms Wright’s death”.

Justice Debra Mullins the Crown prosecutor’s case for murder as “weak”.

But she said a case of manslaughter would be ‘strong’, adding that a diagnosis of autism for Tostee could have a bearing on how the court viewed what happened on the night of Ms Wright’s death.

“If your client was not on the balcony, it makes the murder case a lot more difficult,’ she told Mr Tostee’s defence counsel.

“But in the context of what happened in the apartment, I would think a manslaughter case is not weak.”

Wright, fell to her death from the balcony of Tostee’s 14th-floor luxury apartment at around 2.20am on August 8, 2014.

Tostee’s bail hearing has now been adjourned until Wednesday.

4. Man arrested after wife found dead

A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of his wife Vesna Crnobrnja, 49, was found dead outside their Western Sydney home yesterday.

Police have told media that the death was domestic violence related.

Detective Inspector Dean Johnstone said the woman had sustained face and head injuries according to Fairfax Media.

It has been reported that the man was known to police who had previously been called to the home.

The man will appear in court today.

The couple have three children – a 17-year-old boy and two adults.



5. Bono injured.

U2 singer Bono will have to undergo surgery after injuring his arm in a “cycling spill” in New York.

The band have been forced to pull out of a scheduled appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon due to the accident, with his bandmates revealing the frontman needs an operation to fix the injury.

6. Vlogger finds out she is pregnant on eve of husband’s funeral

A woman who has documented her struggle to conceive has found out she is pregnant on the eve of her husband’s funeral.

Queensland woman Kristy Kirchner tried for seven years to fall pregnant.

For more read this post here.



7. Mother sentenced for extreme abuse of children

A woman in the US has been sentenced to 78 years in prison for systematically beating, whipping and ‘waterboarding’ her three children.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors described the abuse as “systematic torture.”

Her children told interviewers that the abuse included whippings with electrical cords and being forced into scalding or freezing showers.

34-year-old Lakechia Schonta Stanley used “every tool at her disposal to beat and torture her own innocent children,” Assistant Circuit Attorney Tanja Engelhardt said.



8. Ebola patient dies in US

A doctor who contracted Ebola in Sierra Leone has died while being treated in the US in a biocontainment unit.

Nebraska Medical Center said that Dr. Martin Salia died as a result of the disease.

“Dr. Salia was extremely critical when he arrived here, and unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we weren’t able to save him,” said Dr. Phil Smith.



9. David Beckham viral photo causes Facebook furor

David Beckham has posted an image on his Facebook page of a helmet-less woman in Vietnam taking a snap of him.

The woman was carrying a baby between her knees at the time.

Beckham’s pic was accompanied by the post “I’m all for fans taking a picture but not sure this is the safest way to do it!”

The image has created outrage in Vietnam receiving widespread coverage in newspapers and television.

Many commentators reporting that she was breaking the law.



10. Shipping company finds infant body parts

Police in Thailand allege that an American tried to send infant body parts to the United States via a shipping company..

NBC reports that Thai police received a phone call from a DHL shipping office on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Workers had discovered the body parts inside parcel boxes as they were scanning shipments for delivery. The boxes contained an infant skull, internal organs and a few pieces of human skin, police say.

Police Col. Chumpol Poompuang said the sender was a 31-year-old American tourist, Ryan McPherson, who told them he had he found the items at a Bangkok night market.

He was questioned and then released without charge.



11. Woman sues Peppa Pig

An Italian woman who shared the same name as one of the characters in Peppa Pig is suing the program’s British producers for €100,000 in compensation.

Italian Gabriella Capra, whose surname means ‘goat’ in English, says she’s been teased by friends and work colleagues over her animal namesake Gabriella Goat.

In Italy the character appears as Gabriella Capra, daughter of the pigs’ holiday home manager and niece of the local pizza maker, Uncle Goat.

In a statement quoted in the Italian media, the Italian national foundation of consumers said that Gabriella Capra had suffered taunts from her peers.

Any awarded money will be donated to charity reports The Guardian.



12. Mums speak differently to their daughters

A new study has found that mothers not only evoke more “emotional language” when interacting with their daughters, but also play a bigger role in perpetuating gender stereotypes in the process.

The research by the University of Surry found that both parents used more emotional language when speaking to their daughters.

reports that the theory is mothers may be more comfortable talking about their emotions than fathers.

Children might therefore think it is more appropriate for girls to talk about feelings. It showed that daughters were more likely than sons to speak about their emotions with their fathers.



13. Strangers save man trapped under car

CCTV footage has captured the moment pedestrians have rushed to save a man trapped under a car in China.

The man was riding a motorbike when he was knocked to the ground by a car and trapped beneath it.

Strangers appeared in seconds to free the man.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm7__1bwGzY



14. Indonesian police officers forced to undergo “virginity test”.

Eight female police applicants in Indonesia who were forced to endure the “two finger” virginity test have told of their pain and humiliation, Fairfax Media reports.

One young applicant, who was 18 when she was tested last year said she had learned about the test “only when I was about to take the physical examination”, Fairfax reports.

A police spokesman told Fairfax both new male and female recruits were required to be unmarried when entering the police force so they could “change their character from civilian to semi-military mindset”. However, it is only women’s virginity that is tested.

15. Worshippers killed in Jerusalem synagogue attack.

In what has been described as a “terrorist attack”, at least four Israelis are dead after two axe-wielding men attacked worshippers at a Jerusalem synagogue, ABC News reports.

The police shot dead the assailants, who they have identified as Palestinians from East Jerusalem.

“Two terrorists … entered a yeshiva (Jewish seminary) in Har Nof and attacked worshippers with axes and a pistol,” police spokeswoman Luba Samri said in a statement.

“There are four dead and six injured, among them two policemen.”

The attack began around 7:00am local time in the synagogue on the Western outskirts of the city.

A witness described the panic at the scene:

“I heard shooting and one of the worshippers came out covered in blood and shouted ‘There’s a massacre.'”