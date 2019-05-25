Chernobyl is the gripping new HBO drama people are rating higher than Game of Thrones.

Google searches for the term ‘Chernobyl’ have skyrocketed in the past three weeks, and it’s all thanks to the latest HBO series of the same name.

The series focuses on the events of the catastrophic 1986 nuclear power plant disaster in Pripyat, northern Ukraine, in which a sudden power surge destroyed the structure in seconds and released a cloud of radioactive dust that extended as far as the United States.

Two people were killed instantly, but the resulting radiation contamination continued to affect the health, environment and economy of Ukraine citizens for decades. The number of deaths linked to the disaster is estimated to be more than 4000.

Watch the trailer for Chernobyl below:

Fans have described the series as a grim and brutal watch, while praising the show for its superb storylines and cast, which includes Jared Harris (Mad Men), Stellan Skarsgård (The Avengers) and Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves).

Mainly set in the aftermath of the disaster, Chernobyl documents the radiation sickness that begins to burn those affected from the inside out, killing dozens in a slow and painful death, while scientists and government officials investigate the accident.

However, although the initial explosion has passed, those involved in the precarious clean-up efforts are subjected to other dangers.

While Chernobyl is currently only three episodes into its five-part series, the show has earned itself a dedicated fan based and critical acclaim. The HBO drama has already been dubbed as the highest rated show on IMDB with a score of 9.7. This puts it in front of Game of Thrones (9.4), Breaking Bad (9.5) and BBC documentary series Planet Earth 2 (9.5), which previously held the top spot.

Chernobyl has also won the approval of Twitter fans the world over:

You can watch Chernobyl in Australia exclusively through Foxtel On Demand.

