Check out this hilarious spoof of Kate Middleton's preparations for royal motherhood

Wouldn't it be fascinating to know exactly what's going on in the private world of Kate Middleton as she prepares for the birth of the royal baby?

Betting agency Ladbrokes has created this hilarious spoof of what they imagine is happening.

If you’re interested in the odds, Ladbrokes says 2/1 it’s a boy, 2/5 it’s a girl. Odds for blonde hair is 2/1. The most likely names for a girl are Alexandra, Elizabeth and Diana and the most likely name for a boy is George.

Check out more of these pics at Huffington Post.

"$50 says it's a boy"

"William will love this"

"I win the 'measure the bump' game. Where's my prize?"

