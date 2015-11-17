Charlie Sheen is expected to discuss being diagnosed as HIV-positive on the Today show in the US today after rumours began to circulate that a very high-profile actor had been living secretly with the disease for more than two years.

Sheen, 50, is going to be making a “revealing personal announcement” on the show, according to a press release.

It’s been reported that Sheen has previously been reluctant to disclose his HIV status for fear that the disease would come to define him rather than his career.

However, Sheen has long been defined for many things over his career: his substance abuse issues, his multiple arrests for domestic violence; his custody issues with ex-wife Denise Richards; his epic dismissal from hit sitcom Two and a Half Men and the subsequent “winning” frenzy; and of course, his many, many romantic relationships.

It’s this last topic that’s troubling in terms of his diagnosis. If Sheen has known his HIV status for the past two years or more, has he been disclosing it to his sexual partners?

TMZ (so, you know, entire salt shaker) is reporting that Sheen is coming forward now because his cover was about to be blown by lawsuits brought by former partners.

The gossip site is also reporting that Sheen has been taking anti-viral medication that have rendered the virus undectable in his blood.

Sheen openly admits to having loads of sexual partners both before and after his diagnosis, TMZ reports, but he denies putting anyone at risk because his blood tests don’t reveal the presence of HIV.

If you look on the page dedicated to Sheen on WhosDatedWho.com, there are so many women it’s almost mindboggling.

From Robin Wright to Winona Ryder, from Hollywood prostitutes to supermodel Stephanie Seymour, from porn stars to real estate agents, Sheen has slept with a lot of different women.

One of his ex-girlfriends, former porn star Bree Olson (also known as Rachel Oberlin), posted a preemptive message on her website denying that she has HIV.

“There are speculations circling that one of my ex boyfriends from years ago may have contracted the HIV virus. They are rumors and I know nothing more than anyone else,” wote Olson, 29. “I, myself have been to my gynecologist at least once a year since we split up and have always been tested across the board for everything and have came back clean across the board every time.”

Olsen then posted a Twitter update, writing, “Recorded myself for half an hour being tested for HIV and getting the results. This is so stressful.”

She was one of two “goddesses” who lived with Sheen during his 2011 meltdown following his dismissal from Two and a Half Men.

The other, Natalie Kenly, told People that she doesn’t believe Sheen would deliberately put anyone at risk.

“He is not a monster,” Kenly, 29, said.

“He has regard for human beings and cares about people. I do not see him knowingly putting women at risk.”

Sheen’s love life has been epic. He was first engaged to actress Kelly Preston (now the wife of John Travolta) in 1990. She broke it off after being shot in the arm inside Sheen’s house.

His very first marriage was 20 years ago, to model Donna Peele. He announced the pair would marry from the stand where he was giving evidence against Hollywood madame Heidi Fleiss. He admitted to spending $50,000 on prostitutes.

They lasted six months.

Denise Richards was Sheen’s second wife. They married in 2002 and divorced four years later.

Actress/real estate agent Brooke Mueller followed in 2008. Their divorce was finalised in 2011.

Since Mueller, it’s been an ever-lengthening list of adult actresses.

Most recently, he was engaged to porn actress Brett Rossi, 25. The couple split in October 2014.

Sheen has long been a major donor to AIDS charities, especially Aid for AIDS. In 2009, he was awarded the AFA Angel Award, one of only a handful ever handed out, for his support.

The interview, with Matt Lauer, will screen in the US today (11pm AEDT).