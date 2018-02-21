How Aussie comedian and mum Celeste Barber built a following of 3.2 million followers.

Many of us know comedian Celeste Barber from her parodies of celebrity photos on Instagram. She has a 3.2 million-strong following, including famous fans such as Amy Schumer and Ashton Kutcher.

But it’s also her relatable accounts of motherhood that’s seen her become a favourite amongst Aussie women. Never afraid of the truth, Barber has a body of work that’s as honest as it is hilarious.

Barber, who started off as an actor in Sydney, began her #celestechallengeaccepted parodies in January 2015. She’d been laughing for some time with her sister about some of the more unrealistic things they saw on Instagram, then one day, decided to put those ideas into photos. And the concept sky-rocketed from there.

But despite her exploding international profile, Barber remains grounded. She once said that “being famous on Instagram is like being rich in Monopoly. It means f#ck all!” And that attitude hasn’t changed.

The comedy queen’s popularity is based on the refreshing reality she presents of having a family, and her husband of fifteen years doesn’t escape inclusion. Barber refers to him as her #HotHusband, because, as she explains it, his aesthetic is vastly different to her own.

“I’m married to a man who is universally hotter than me and it’s harder to live with than I originally thought,” she wrote in 2016. The perception of their relationship by the public – that she’s not a “dropped pie” but also no #HotWife – has been something that Barber has struggled with, but in typical Barber-style, it’s just added to the rich reality she presents.

When Barber spoke to Mamamia, it was clear that she couldn’t do what she does without the understanding that comes from being married to said #HotHusband, and having kids.

Here is what she had to say:

MM: You’ve parodied a lot of celebrities; what was your favourite shoot?

Barber: Changing costumes and dancing around like a Victoria Secret model is always a fun thing to do.

MM: Is it hard to keep a straight face when you’re doing the parodies?

Barber: Sometimes, if I know I’m onto a winner I’ll have a bit of a laugh at myself.

MM: You’re the face of this year’s Bonds Baby Search. How did you get involved with that?

Barber: Bonds wanted this year to be all about unfiltered and real families – cue me, #hothusband and the boys.

MM: What personal memory could you describe as a ‘perfect imperfect’ moment?

Barber: Everyday in my house, and I’m sure most houses are imperfect, there are no books or blogs that can prepare you for it. At the end of most days #hothusband and I just look each other and congratulate one another for making it through another day.

MM: What has motherhood taught you?

Barber: That sleep is overrated and wine becomes your best friend.

MM: Kids surprise us every day. How do Lou and Buddy surprise you?

Barber: When they punch me in the face at 6am to wake me up, that’s a surprise.

MM: How has motherhood changed you and your career?

Barber: I feel I’m so bloody satisfied now with kids. When I’m at work, I get really excited that I have the boys to go home to, then when I’m at home with the kids I get REALLY excited that I have to go to work.

Celeste and her gorgeous family

MM: What do you love most about being a mum?

Barber: Built-in love.

MM: What is your best piece of Mum advice?

Barber: Don’t take advice from anyone that's famous online!

MM: In three words, what does family mean to you?

Barber: No. Sleep. Ever.