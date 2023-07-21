''He’s my favourite person in the world.' 12 celebrities that have stayed mates with their exes.

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock lately, there is a Taylor love triangle going on and it’s taken what it means to be friends with an ex to a whole other level.

So, we’ve got Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner — most fondly remembered as the mostly shirtless werewolf from Twilight — who dated for five months back in 2009.

Now 14 years later (!) we find out that not only are Swift and Lautner still on speaking terms, but they’re actually pretty close, along with Lautner’s new wife.

Who is also called Taylor.

Seriously. Confusing much?

Watch: Mamamia confesses the worst texts they've ever recieved from an ex. Post continues after video.

Well, the new Mr and Mrs Taylor Lautner have been heard gushing about the singer after the former made a surprise appearance at one of her recent gigs. And by making an appearance, we mean Taylor Lautner backflipped down the stage at Swift’s concert in Kansas City before wrapping her up in a big bear hug.

Did I also mention that Lautner recently starred in the brand new video for Swift’s track, ‘I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)'? Cute, right?

Well since then, the married Taylors have spoken out about their friendship with the pop princess on their podcast The Squeeze.

“I know on paper, it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it,” Lautner said. “We’re just confident in our relationship. Tay [his wife] is the coolest, chillest person ever. She also is a diehard fan of that person. And [Swift] is the sweetest human being on Earth, so it kind of was just a perfect situation.”

Tay, formerly Taylor Dome, added that Swift is “as nice as she is, and so sweet and so respectful”.

“She’s just a nice person, very disarming. You wouldn’t know she was famous if you didn’t know who she was.”

So, when it comes to the battle of the exes, which other celebs have managed to stay friends?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

Image: Getty.

Divorce doesn’t have to be devastating, according to Gwyneth.

She said in a January 2019 interview with the Evening Standard that “family structure can be reinvented” and that breaking up “doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody”.

“I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids,” she said. “But our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family.”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan.

Image: Getty.

Oh, how we mourned when one of Hollywood’s most genetically blessed couples split up in 2018 – but the love was still there.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they wrote on social media in the wake of their separation.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision, just two best friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant.

Image: Getty.

Could there be any tighter exes? We think not.

“Hugh is my oldest friend,” Elizabeth said in an interview with Grazia in 2018. “It’s pretty hard to break up from a best friend. They’re still people you want to share both good and bad things with.”

Hugh is also a godfather to Liz’s son Damian.

Courtney Cox and David Arquette.

Image: Getty.

No matter what happens in Courtney’s future, David will always be her best friend.

“He’s my favourite person in the world,” she said in an interview with People in 2012, less than two years after they broke up.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Image: Getty.

With three daughters between them, the actors have remained tight friends ever since they separated in 1998, and now Demi is proving her unwavering support during Bruce’s battle with a rare brain condition and recent dementia diagnosis.

Listen to this episode of Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues after podcast.

Last month she posted a tribute to her former husband on Instagram saying she was “forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls”.

“We love our #girldad,” she wrote. “Happy Father’s Day!”

Image: Taylor Swift Instagram + Mamamia.

TAKE SURVEY ➤