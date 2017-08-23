Beyonce and Jay-Z's monthly mortgage repayment is more than most people make in four years.

If you’re thinking, “Gee, it’s been a while since I’ve heard anything about Jay-Z and Beyoncé”, today is your lucky day.

Because the most powerful couple in music, who welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June, just purchased a Los Angeles mansion for a staggering AU$111 million.

According to the LA Times, the couple’s new home has approximately 10,000 square metres of living space, and is made up of six separate structures over two acres.

The mansion has spa and wellness facilities, four outdoor swimming pools, a media room, separate staff quarters and a full-sized basketball court.

Of course.

But the thing that’s sending fans (and property lovers) into a spin is the estimated mortgage repayments the couple will be forking out each month.

According to Forbes, the couple have a combined net worth of US$1.6 billion but records show they took out a AU$66 million mortgage on the property.

Based on an interest rate of four per cent, that means Bey and Jay-Z will be repaying over AU$315,000 to the bank each and every month.

It's an amount that is around 44 times more than the average Australian monthly income of $7,033.

Based on the average Australian yearly income of $81,000, it would take most Aussies almost four years to even earn $315,000, let alone save.

In 'avo-economics', you would have to eat 700 servings of avocado smash each and every day to equal the amount the couple owes to the bank on a monthly basis.

We think we'll stick to renting for now, thanks.

