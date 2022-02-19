In case you missed it, Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson debuted his relationship with Iris Apatow, the youngest daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, this Valentine's Day.

The 18-year-old shared two pictures with 19-year-old Iris on Monday, captioning them simply with a red heart emoji.

The comments section was flooded with support from the couple's families, with Kate Hudson commenting "Sweets", and Iris' older sister Maude Apatow writing: "So cute :’)"

Seeing the young couple got us thinking about the other celebrity offspring that have got together. Here are five more you might've missed.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell.

Lily is of course the daughter of musician Phil Collins, and she tied the knot with Charlie McDowell, son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, last year.

The couple met on the set of McDowell's film Gilded Rage in 2019 and Collins knew right away that there was a spark.

"It was one of those situations where I knew the second I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day. So, it was just a matter of when, really," she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

After dating for a year, they announced their engagement in September 2020.

"I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together," Collins captioned the announcement.

One year later they were married in Dunton, Colorado.

The pair share a rescue dog, Redford.

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, recently confirmed her relationship with Riley Hawk, the son of professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, on Instagram. The reveal followed an extended break from the social media platform.

"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health," she wrote on January 1.

"2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy."

Within the slideshow of photos was a picture of Riley holding Cobain's dog at Christmas, and another of the pair cuddling on a boat next to Tony Hawk and his wife, Catherine Goodman.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, and the daughter of American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, Nicola Peltz, had been dating for less than a year when they announced they were engaged in July 2020.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Beckham wrote on Instagram in July 2020

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

Brooklyn's family are very supportive of their eldest son's relationship with Peltz, sharing their love for his fiance on many occasions.

"[Nicola] is just wonderful," Victoria Beckham said on the talk show Lorraine.

"She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy."

David Beckham took to Instagram when the pair became engaged, writing: "Congratulations to these two beautiful people … As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys."

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer.

Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer and music producer Mark Ronson, who is the stepson of Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones, married in September last year after keeping their dating life relatively quiet.

When it was first rumoured the pair were dating in 2020, a source told The Sun that Mark managed to win Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer over.

"They seemed to like him, which is a good sign. It would be daunting for any guy to try to charm Meryl Streep," they said.

The pair have now been married for almost six months.

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy.

Comedians and friends Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy's children found love with each other last year, and the pair have been sharing some very cute snaps on social media ever since.

In June last year, Eric Murphy shared a pictured with Jasmin Lawrence on his Instagram, writing: "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU".

Cute!

