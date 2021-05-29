"I didn’t know anyone who was gay." 11 celebrities on what it was like coming out.

Earlier this year, 17-year-old pop star, Jojo Siwa, came out as gay via social media.

The singer and social media influencer first hinted at her sexuality in a video she shared to TikTok where she lip-synced Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' while wearing a rainbow bow.

"No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life, I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive," the teen star sang.

Then in January this year, JoJo confirmed it with a single photo to Instagram and Twitter.

She uploaded a photo of herself wearing a shirt that said, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

Inception actress Elliot Page first came out as gay at the Human Rights Campaign's Time to Thrive conference in 2014.

In the speech, Page said: "I'm here today because I am gay, and because maybe I can make a difference, to help others have an easier and more hopeful time. Regardless, for me, I feel a personal obligation and a social responsibility.

"I am tired of hiding and I am tired of lying by omission. I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered and my relationships suffered. And I'm standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain."

In 2020, Page shared they're transgender, and go by he/they pronouns.

Laverne Cox

Image: Getty.

Like Elliot Page, Laverne Cox has two coming out stories.

Talking to Out in 2017, Cox said: "I have kind of two coming-outs. So I always knew I liked boys, so I came out as gay first."

She added: "I’m from Mobile, Alabama, but I went to Alabama School of Fine Arts. The funny thing about coming out in art school was that everybody was like, ‘Yeah, of course you are.’

"I came out to my mum first as gay my sophomore year, and she freaked out. And then, when I came out to my mother as trans a few years later, it was after I started my medical transition - she took that easier.

"This time I was living in New York, I was supporting myself, and so she never said, ‘I don’t want you in my life.’ It was just that she didn’t understand and she had issues with the pronoun thing and the name change; it was just like, ‘Girl, you gotta get this together.’"

Ricky Martin

Image: Getty.

Ricky Martin first came out on his blog in 2010.

“I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man. I am very blessed to be who I am,” he wrote.

Speaking to Variety ten years later, he said:

"I just remember growing up and looking at Elton [John] and saying like, 'I love his music. I like his colours. I love his wigs. I love it. Do I want to be him or do I like him? I’m so confused.'

"At the end of the day, I remember just warm, loving, comforting… just emotions every time I saw him. Let’s give him a lot of credit for that."

Feature Image: Getty.