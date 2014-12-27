News
entertainment

VIRAL: These celebrity impressions are Christmasterful.

Ever wondered how Madonna wraps her presents?

Or what Britney Spears says as she opens her gifts on Christmas morning?

Or exactly what is at the top of Justin Bieber’s wishlist?

Or what Zooey Deschanel gets excited about finding under her tree?

Well there’s no need to imagine any more. Lauren O’Brien, who is ‘Youtube famous’ for her impression of celebrities stuck in traffic, has put together this funny, whacky and downright entertaining video of celebrity Christmas impressions.

They’ll have you snorting egg nog out of your nose….

