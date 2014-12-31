This year, a few men (and women) we secretly wanted to have babies with beat us to it.

With another person.

In case you have forgotten, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes managed to produce a child that we can only assume will be the most genetically-blessed human being in the entire world.

Genetic. Perfection.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky welcomed twins Tristan and Sasha into the world.

On the home front, the Aussies delivered as well (pun definitely intended). Guy Sebastian’s son Hudson and Megan Gale’s son River ruled Instagram.

And we can already tell that Hamish Blake’s son, Sonny, is hilarious from his frequent cameos on Hamish’s feed.

Zoe Foster-Blake and baby Sonny.

Celebrity babies. Is it possible that they get cuter every year? With ever-stranger names?

