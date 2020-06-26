From Emma Stone to Meghan Markle: Just 15 famous celebrities you forgot got their break on reality TV.

It's safe to say that these days, reality TV is a stepping stone to get into the entertainment industry.

If you start out on a popular reality TV show, find love or stir some drama, you can probably retain that fame for a little while longer. Or even become a well-known celebrity years later.

For these movie stars, pop sensations and models, that was exactly the case.

From Emma Stone to Beyoncé, here are 15 celebrities that we totally forgot got their big break on reality TV.

Emma Stone

Image: YouTube and Getty.

While these days we are familiar with Emma Stone for starring in La La Land and winning both an Academy and Golden Globe Award, back in 2004, 16-year-old Stone started out on the reality show, In Search of The Partridge Family and won.

Jennifer Hudson

Image: YouTube and Getty.

Dreamgirls actress Jennifer Hudson got her big break back in 2004 when she came seventh on the third season of American Idol.

Beyoncé

Image: YouTube and Getty.

Queen B wasn't always the international pop sensation she is today.

Back in 1993, 12-year-old Beyoncé Knowles made her television debut, starring on Star Search along with five other girls, in a girl group named Girls Tyme.

Meghan Markle

Image: YouTube and Getty.

This one might be a little less surprising.

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex or even appearing on Suits, Meghan Markle was one of the suitcase models on the reality game show, Deal or No Deal.

Cardi B

Image: YouTube and Getty.

Before becoming widely known for her hip hop single, Bodak Yellow, Cardi B starred on the reality TV Love and Hip Hop: New York from 2015 to 2017. (And she was hilarious on it.)

Gigi and Bella Hadid

Image: Bravo and Getty.

Although the Hadid sisters are both respectively known for their successful modelling careers these days, before that, they featured on reality TV. Their mum, Yolanda Hadid, was a series regular on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for four years, so it was unsurprising that both of the sisters made an appearance.

Lady Gaga

Image: YouTube and Getty.

In 2005, young Stefani Germanotta (Lady Gaga) appeared on MTV's reality prank show, Boiling Points.

Winnie Harlow

Image: YouTube and Getty.

These days, Winnie Harlow walks the runway for Prada and Tommy Hilfiger. But that is all thanks to her stint on America's Next Top Model back in 2014.

Kesha

Image: YouTube and Getty.

Yep. That is baby Kesha on the left. Back in 2005, Kesha starred on an episode of Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton's hit reality TV show, The Simple Life.

Nicole Scherzinger

Image: YouTube and Getty.

While Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger judges people auditioning on shows including The X Factor these days, she too started out the same. In 2001, Nicole auditioned for the reality singing show, Popstars.

Kelly Clarkson

Image: YouTube and Getty.

While Kelly Clarkson is known for her hit singles during the early '00s, that's all off the back of winning the first ever season of American Idol.

Lucy Hale

Image: YouTube and Getty.

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale, is another one that started out on a reality singing show. In 2003, Hale first appeared on television as a contestant on American Juniors.

Katie Stevens

Image: YouTube and Getty.

Katie Stevens, the star of The Bold Type, once too sang on television. Back in 2009, she auditioned for American Idol singing 'At Last' and eventually came eighth overall. (And now, we google her singing videos.)

Analeigh Tipton

Image: CW and Getty.

Finally, Analeigh Tipton.

While we can agree she isn't extremely famous, we do remember her from the hit rom-com, Crazy Stupid Love. But before she appeared alongside Steve Carrell, Tipton was a contestant on the modelling reality TV show, America's Next Top Model in 2008 and came third.

Feature image: Getty.