News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

"I've been chased through a park as Kate Winslet." 12 celebrities on who they always get mistaken for.

ADVERTISEMENT

We often hear about celebrity doppelgangers; everyday people who look like famous celebrities. But sometimes celebrities can get mistaken for... other celebrities.

And it happens more often than you might think. 

So much so that it has inspired TikTok trend, where celebrities share who they always get mistaken for.


Theo James and James Franco

Image: Getty. 

Back in 2013, Divergent actor Theo James told Hollywood.com about the time he was followed by paparazzi who thought he was James Franco.

"It was fun to be human and to wave and be like, 'What’s up, man?', but [the paparazzi] was like 'Where are you going?' And I said, 'Um, we’re going for some food, why are you filming me?' And he stopped and you could see he was like 'Oh s**t'. He thought I was f***king James Franco," James told the publication. 

"Maybe it’s because I changed my haircut and started doing press-ups," he joked. 

What other celebrities do you think look alike? Let us know in the comments below. 

Feature Image: Getty.

Tags: celebrity , features , evergreen

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT