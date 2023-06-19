We rounded up the weirdest celeb pregnancy announcements so you don't have to.

Call me controversial, but I found Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s pregnancy announcement…really, really cringe.

And I love Blink-182 AND the Kardashians, so you’d think this would've been a hole-in-one for me

I mean, I loved the ‘TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT’ poster Kourtney held up in the crowd (homage to the band’s 1999 music video for their hit ‘All The Small Things’, in which an extra does exactly the same thing) but that’s kind of where it ended for me.

And did I mention some of the couple’s kids were in attendance while all this was going on, and the two were making out in the crowd like teenagers? Standing next to Kourt and her sign are Alabama Barker (Travis’ daughter) and Penelope Disick (Kourtney’s daughter), and even North West was there (Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s daughter aka Kourt's niece).

But honestly, this isn't even the most awkward celeb pregnancy announcement I've ever seen, and definitely not the weirdest. Here's who else made the cut.

Jessica Simpson

Some people call it humour... but it’s just weird to me that in 2011, Jessica Simpson revealed her pregnancy (also called the worst kept secret in Hollywood) by donning, wait for it, a mummy costume – complete with sequins, white face paint and what can only be described as the worst bed hair imaginable.

“It’s true – I’m going to be a mummy,” she wrote alongside the pic. Ha-ha.

Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian’s baby mama went full 21st century in 2016 with a custom-made emoji and I have no words.

Gwen Stefani

Disappointed with your gender reveal? Probs better off keeping that one to yourself and not splashing it across social media, like Gwen Stefani did.

When she was pregnant with her third son in 2014, the singer posted a photo of herself wearing a crown on Instagram alongside a caption that, eh, maybe she thought was funny but just felt a bit... idk, questionable?

“I was ready to hand over the crown but I guess I am still queen of the house #itsaboy #surroundedbyboys,” she wrote.”

Rihanna

Okay, it’s a love-hate situationship with this one because obvy, LOVE HER AND EVERYTHING SHE PRODUCES INCLUDING HER OFFSPRING, but when RiRi went public with her first pregnancy back in January 2022, it was by wearing a big pink coat, unbuttoned from her chest downwards to reveal a baby bump.

In New York.

In the middle of winter.

As lil itty bitty snowflakes came falling down.

And allll I could think about was, SHE MUST BE SO COLD SOMEONE GET THAT MOTHER-TO-BE A BLANKEY.

Khloe Kardashian

Wanna know how creepy fingers can be?

I give you Khloe Kardashian’s first pregnancy announcement in 2017, which is just a close-up of her belly with her and (baby daddy) Tristan Thompson’s hands clasped around it. And Khloe’s witchy nails are giving me all kinds of nightmares.

Amy Schumer

Okay, I get it, she’s a comedian, but is this funny? Or just weird?

Amy Schumer revealed her pregnancy in 2018 by photoshopping her head, as well as her husband, Chris Fisher’s head, onto the bodies of Prince Harry and a preggers Meghan Markle.

Maren Morris

The country singer went full death stare in her pregnancy shot in 2019 and I can’t unsee it. Sitting alongside her husband, Ryan Hurd, in front of a cream drape with flowers across the floor, I think she was going for ethereal staring off into the distance but honestly, it just looks like she is contemplating her life choices.

Tan France

The fashion designer clearly went rogue on this one by imitating a pregnant woman. With one hand cupped over his nips and the other holding an invisible baby bump, Tan photoshopped the sonogram over his stomach.

“WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!!” he wrote on Instagram in 2021.

“No, I’m not pregnant, despite this very realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents.”

