The first trailer for the new Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T is here, and you need to see it.

The first NSFW red band trailer for the Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T is here, giving audiences their first glimpse of what promises to be a truly unique TV series.

C*A*U*G*H*T marks actor Kick Gurry’s directorial debut, with the Looking For Alibrandi and Edge of Tomorrow actor directing an extensive ensemble of Hollywood and home-grown stars in this original television production.

Alongside Sean Penn and Matthew Fox, Stan has announced that C*A*U*G*H*T will also star Susan Sarandon (Blue Beetle), Travis Fimmel (Vikings) and Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey) in the six-episode series, joining Bryan Brown (Palm Beach), Ben O’Toole (Detroit), Lincoln Younes (Last King of the Cross), Alexander England (Stan Original Series Black Snow), Mel Jarnson (Mortal Kombat), Fayssal Bazzi (Stateless) and Dorian Nkono (The Twelve).

Also starring in the series are Rebecca Breeds (Clarice), Bella Heathcote (Stan Original Series Scrublands), and Erik Thomson (Stan Original Series Black Snow).

Take a look at the explicit red band trailer for C*A*U*G*H*T here.

The story of C*A*U*G*H*T begins when the Australian Minister of Defence (Erik Thomson) texts a ‘secret file’ to the Princess of Behati-Prinsloo, a small island nation. He then sends four Australian soldiers (Gurry, O’Toole, England and Younes) into the war-torn country on a secret mission to retrieve the file.

The soldiers are mistaken for Americans and then quickly captured by freedom fighters (Bazzi, Jarnson and Nkono) who produce a hostage video that ends up going viral.

This leads to the soldiers becoming unexpected online celebrities and they soon realise that being caught could be the best thing that has ever happened to them.

And if they keep going with their plan, they'll make search history.

Take a look at the green band trailer for C*A*U*G*H*T here.

The series is due to launch exclusively on the new streaming service ITVX in the UK in October 2023 and was created, produced, and directed by Kick Gurry.

Sean Penn is an executive producer on the series alongside producers John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz (Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, Stan Original Film Gold) from Deeper Water Films, and Brendan Donoghue.

C*A*U*G*H*T promises a story that is unique and irreverent, bringing together a talented Australian cast with a slew of Hollywood stars, making it one of the most anticipated new TV shows of 2023.

The Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T premieres 28 September, all episodes at once and only on Stan.

Feature image: Stan.