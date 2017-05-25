The airline baggage rule many women don't know about.

We’ve all witnessed it, and many of us have done it. The chaotic check-in luggage shuffle.

After hours of careful packing, neatly folded undies and toiletries are suddenly strewn across the terminal floor, as you desperately try to make those extra kilos disappear into your carry-on.

But while you might be tempted to pull a Mary Poppins and stuff the lot into your handbag, beware; it’s not always that simple.

Because, at the risk of fat-shaming your purse, there are weight limits for cabin baggage too.

Judging by a number of outraged posts on social media recently, plenty of flyers are learning that the hard way, by having excess baggage fees slapped on their portly carry-on.

The allowances vary from airline to airline, but it’s generally about ensuring there’s enough space in the overhead lockers and, in some cases, also about keeping ticket costs down (in other words, if you want extra luggage, you pay for it).

To save it happening to you, we thought it might be worth outlining the rules for the major airlines and their domestic services.

Tiger Air

1 x main item and one small item, neither of which can exceed 54cm x 38cm x 23cm and must have a combined weight no greater than 7kg.

Jetstar

1 x main item, plus 1 x small item, neither of which can exceed 56cm x 36cm x 23cm and must have a combined weight no greater than 7kg.

Virgin

2 x items, neither of which can exceed 48cm x 34cm x 23cm and must have a combined weight of no greater 7kg.

Plus one small personal item, eg. a ‘reasonably sized’ handbag or laptop bag.

Qantas

2 x 105cm bags; or 1 x 105cm bag plus 1 x 185cm non-rigid garment bag; or 1 x 115cm (45in) bag, at no greater than 7kg per item.

Plus one small personal item, eg. a handbag or laptop bag.

For more detailed information about cabin baggage allowances contact your airline.