Steve Price has appeared on The Project to respond to the criticism leveled against him after his controversial comments on Q&A last night.

The journalist and radio broadcaster drew gasps from the audience on the ABC program, after he defended Eddie McGuire’s recent comments about drowning Caroline Wilson, and told fellow panelist Van Badham that she was “just being hysterical”.

His statements were in response to a questioner who shared that his 23-year-old sister Nikita had been stabbed to death last year by her partner.

Tonight, Price’s attitudes continue to shock the nation, telling The Project host Carrie Bickmore that he has “no regrets” about how he responded to the question.

Bickmore began the interview by informing Price that the show has received “hundreds of tweets today, Facebook messages, emails about your comments, overwhelmingly negative.”

But Price maintained he “accurately described how Van Badham was behaving.”

Echoing his responses last night, Price focused on being offended that Badham “suggested I would be part of those jokes.”

You see, Steve Price is more offended by someone implying he might actually make the types of jokes he publicly condones, than the fact that a 23-year-old woman was murdered by her partner.

He tried to appeal to his friendship with Bickmore, saying, “I think you know me well enough Carrie that you know I’d never be a part of those jokes, I never joke about those issues, and I take the issue of domestic violence very seriously.”

“This is a really tricky one for me, because people often ask me what you’re like,” she responded.

“People say to me, ‘Is Steve Price as aggressive on the desk, as argumentative in real life, is he as grumpy?’…and I often go ‘no, he’s really lovely, he’s really respectful of me…’ I think a lot of what goes on on the desk is theatre.

“But I don’t think there’s any room for theatre when we’re talking about violence against women.

"There's no room for debate or creating good TV...a man talked to you about the death of his sister, and I was so surprised that you didn't immediately want to show compassion, and use that time you have to constructively and positively talk about something I would have believed you really believe in stopping."

Price argued that he was told before the show there would be a question about Eddie McGuire’s 'joke', which he has defended on several platforms. He said he was "ambushed" because he wasn't told the person asking the question would be the victim of family violence.

He then said he wouldn't be torn apart by an "aggressive woman sitting next to me" who thinks you can "only be offended by domestic violence if you're female."

"Men can be just as upset about this as anybody else."

Aware that, yet again, Price was completely and utterly missing the point, Bickmore said: "I guess the thing is the second time you had the chance to acknowledge this man and his experience you still brought it back to defending Eddie."

But her considered arguments were to no avail, with Price once again placing the blame on Badham. "She had an objective to make me the bad guy," he said. "That's okay, that's her schtick, that's what she does."

Just as a side-note, Badham is a writer and social commentator, who regularly writes for The Guardian about topics from politics to the arts to the environment to education. So, no, making Steve Price look like the bad guy isn't 'what she does.'

At this point, Waleed Aly jumped in, specifically to discuss Price's choice of the term 'hysterical' to describe his fellow panelist. He asked whether Price was aware of "just how loaded that term is" when he used it.

"Are there words you use to describe men and women that are different are they?" responded Price.

Umm...yes. Especially considering I have literally never heard a man be described as hysterical.

Despite Aly eloquently making this point, Price maintained: "What I was trying to describe was exactly what was happening next to me. Whether it had been you sitting there, or Carrie sitting there, I would have used exactly the same term."

Waleed Aly attempted to explain "for 4,000 years women were described as hysterical as a way of trying to say they were irrational or incapable of being reasonable because they had ovaries."

But Price didn't know that when he said it. So he doesn't really understand why everyone's so angry. Even with the knowledge, he still says he'll "describe things as he sees them."

"I don't need to make judgement about whether it's a man or a woman."

He concluded the interview saying, "I don't need to change my behaviour in that area."

And that, Australia, is what we call a 'lost cause.'