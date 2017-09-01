CULT BUY: The Christmas rashie that sold out last year is back for summer.

Wearing a rashie to the beach has never been particularly cool. No matter the brand, colour or fit, there’s just something about a rash top that says… pasty.

So if you’re going to rock an ugly rashie at the beach this summer, might as well feel bloody good while doing it.

The Cancer Council have released their Ugly Xmas Rashies for 2017, and by God they’re something, aren’t they?

With the choice of two colourful designs – true-blue Cockatoo or the original Kangaroo – these rashies are rated UPF 50+ and available in a range of unisex and kids’ sizes so your whole family or squad can match.

Even cyclists can get in on the action with their very own Ugly Xmas Jersey, which is sure to help one stick out like a Christmas bauble in the peloton.

And the best bit? All profits from rashies sold go to the Cancer Council to help in their fight to kick cancer’s butt for good.

Sun safety has never been more important, with Australia currently holding one of the highest incidences of skin cancer in the world. Alarmingly, the disease affects two in three Australians before the age of 70.

By wearing an Ugly Xmas Rashie when you’re catching some rays, you can significantly reduce your UV exposure and risk of developing skin cancer.

All of the designs are now available to pre-order now, click here to nab yours. They’ll also be in some Cancer Council stores across Australia from October 2017.

Last year, they sold out like Christmas hams, so best be quick.

If you liked this, we’ve got a feeling these stories will tickle your fancy too: