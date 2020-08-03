'Can I still get takeaway coffee?' Exactly what Melbourne's stage four lockdown means.

Five million Melburnians have spent their first night under a citywide curfew, with Victoria now declared a state of disaster.

On Sunday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced a number of tough new COVID-19 regulations designed to limit movement in Melbourne and mitigate the spread of the deadly illness.

It is the most extreme lockdown Australia has seen during this pandemic.

Here's exactly what you need to know.

What are Melbourne's new restrictions?

There's a lot of new rules in Melbourne.

Residents are only allowed to exercise for an hour a day and can't travel more than 5km from home. Groups cannot be more than two people and recreational sports such as tennis and golf have been banned altogether.

For shopping, only one person per household can shop for groceries each day.

With a state of disaster declared, police now have additional powers to fine anyone caught breaking curfew or outside a 5km radius of their home without a reasonable excuse.

Watch: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews declares a state of disaster. Post continues below.

What is the new curfew?

In metropolitan Melbourne, there is a nightly curfew from 8pm to 5am. This means Melburnians cannot leave their home during those hours unless for work, essential health, care or safety reasons.

There are some exemptions and the Victorian Government stresses that you can leave your home if there is family violence or in the case of an emergency.

Can I see my partner in stage 4 lockdown?

Yes. There will be an exemption for people to visit their intimate partners, even if that means going outside the 5km radius limit.

Andrews said: "The arrangements in relation to intimate partners are unchanged. The arrangements in relation to shared custody are unchanged. Things like five-kilometre rules and reasons to leave your home, they don’t apply in those circumstances."

This means you can leave your home to visit your partner or as part of shared parenting arrangements.

Will public transport still operate in Melbourne?

Yes.

Public transport will still operate, but with a reduced schedule in metropolitan Melbourne during curfew hours.

Can I go for a drive in Melbourne?

If you live in metropolitan Melbourne, you can no longer leave home to go for a drive.

The Victorian government says you can only drive if you are leaving the house to shop for food and necessary supplies, medical care and caregiving, and work and study (if you can't do these from home).

Can I exercise with my kid?

Here's what the Victorian government's website says on exercising with kids: "If you are unable to leave home because it would mean leaving a young child or at-risk person at home unattended, then they may accompany you."

You can still only exercise once a day for a maximum of one hour, within a 5km radius of your home, and gathering sizes are limited to two persons.

Is childcare still open in Melbourne?

Kindergarten and early childcare centres will be closed in metropolitan Melbourne from 11:59pm on Wednesday August 5, except for vulnerable children and children whose parents are permitted workers.

Can I get a takeaway coffee in Melbourne?

Yes, takeaway food providers will remain open.

The premier will make further announcements on employment rules on Monday, including the closure of some workplaces in certain industries.

Listen to The Quicky, Mamamia's daily news podcast. Post continues below.

Can I attend a funeral in Melbourne?

Yes, however only 10 people are able to attend.

Are weddings still happening in Melbourne?

No. Melburnians are not permitted to participate in wedding ceremonies, unless there is a reason on compassionate grounds.

Are schools open in Melbourne?

As of Wednesday, August 5, all students across the state will return to remote learning.

Schools will be open for vulnerable students and students whose parents are permitted workers. Specialist schools in regional Victoria will also remain open.

Anything else I need to know?

Breaches of the regulations can lead to a $1652 fine.

These changes will remain in place for six weeks, until September 13.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.



