Dry shampoos are being recalled for having a cancer-causing ingredient. Here's what to know.

In case you missed it, there's recently been a lot of noise around hair products and the dangers of their ingredients - particularly when it comes to dry shampoo.

Following the movements in the United States and Canada, some dry shampoos have recently been recalled in Australia - such as Bed Head, Dove and TRESemmé - after the detection of 'high' levels of a cancer-causing ingredient.

The ingredient in question? Benzene.

If you're not a scientist and don't know anything about benzene (fair), it's basically a chemical that's used in coal tar and petroleum - and has been found to have carcinogenic properties.

Watch: On a much lighter note - here are 5 easy ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.

Naturally, this revelation has caused the Internet to absolutely blow up, making it pretty hard to navigate what's actually true and what's... not.

In light of these findings, experts are saying that there are a few very important things you should know before ditching dry shampoo and some of your other favourite hair products forever.

So, we're going to break it all down.

Below, we explain everything you need to know.

Can dry shampoo really cause cancer?

While it's true that traces of benzene have been found in hair products like dry shampoo, and the ingredient has been proven to cause cancer, can the amount of benzene in dry shampoo products actually harm your health?

The short answer is no.

As experts will tell you, the level of benzene in a can of dry shampoo isn't enough to have an impact on your health.

Science educator and cosmetic chemist Dr Michelle Wong, known as 'Lab Muffin' online (she's also one of Mamamia's recent Skin Summit experts!) said you'd be more likely to be exposed to a higher amount of benzene from breathing in city air for half a day.

We'll just let that sink in.

In her most recent Instagram clip, she busts some of the most common misconceptions floating around on the topic, saying that while there's obviously no safe level of benzene, it's important to keep in mind that it doesn't necessarily mean that any amount of the ingredient is dangerous to your health.

Because while it's good to be cautious, we also need to be realistic.

She said in the post, "You need to be exposed to extremely high amounts to have a noticeably higher risk of cancer," adding that it's "super unlikely to happen even with daily dry shampoo use."

She also adds that contrary to what you might be hearing or seeing on social media, benzene isn't easily absorbed through the scalp and into your bloodstream. It doesn't really work like that.

Check out the full clip below:

So, shouldn't we just use 'clean' dry shampoo to be safe? Good question.

As Dr Wong points out in her post, "There's probably "clean" dry shampoos out there with traces of benzene too."

As we've said before, the word 'clean' slapped on the front of the packaging doesn't necessarily mean a product is better for you.

"Clean beauty promotes a lot of pseudosciences, and I'm not sure they understand cosmetic laws," adds Dr Wong.

Touché.

Still want more proof? Here's another fantastic explainer from Dr Wong:

At the end of the day, this whole situation is like the whole Olaplex rumour that blew up recently - where the Internet briefly cancelled it due to links with infertility. Remember that?

There's a lot of sensationalising and fear-mongering when it comes to recent cosmetic regulations and recalls, but as Dr Wong explains, this is a voluntary recall. It's a good sign cosmetic regulations are tightening up, and there's really no need to freak out.

The good news? You can get some cash back for certain dry shampoos, which is always a good time! Check out unileverrecall.com to see if you can get a refund.

What are your thoughts on the recent recall? Share them with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Dove; Bed Head; Tresemme; @labmuffinbeautyscience.