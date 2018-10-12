Camel toe undies are here and, sorry, who exactly asked for this?

Camel toe. Just the words are enough to strike fear into any woman who’s worn a too-tight pair of pants and wondered if they weren’t showing off the outline of their vagina for all to see.

And yet, while most of us spend our lives trying to avoid this fashion faux pas, there’s now a product available that allows you to actually create one.

We’re talking about fake camel toe undies – which are now a thing that exists apparently.

Here they are, on Amazon and eBay, in all their vulva-shaped glory.

And here's someone on Amazon showing us how to wear them:

"This sexy underwear let you bring a camel toe wherever you go. Similar to a good bra, these quirky panties promise to 'lift and separate'. You can be sure that you will leave an impression on the people you meet," the description on Amazon reads.

Okay then.

The product has puzzled more than just us, with commenters asking why any woman would pay for something they can create themselves for free?

However, upon closer inspection of the product's advertising on eBay, we can see a lot of male models have been used.

It seems that while some biological women might be buying the undies - and that's how they're marketed on some Amazon pages - they've actually been designed for trans women.

Well, that makes a lot more sense.

Would you ever buy something that purposefully shows off your genitals?