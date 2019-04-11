Pregnant woman's rant goes viral after a stranger grabs her coffee and throws it away.

One of the best things about being pregnant is other people’s opinions; said no pregnant woman ever. And especially not one expectant woman who was ‘coffee-shamed’ recently.

The mum-to-be wrote about what happened in the BeyondtheBump subreddit, in a post called “Random woman literally took away my coffee? Is this grounds for murder?”

Using the handle CountingRavens, the woman explained that she’s 36 weeks pregnant and is “huge. Massive. Uncomfortable. Tired and grumpy.”

She was at her local coffee shop, minding her own business, “with my effing cup of coffee that had to be remade, because some random grandmother decided that, as I’m pregnant, I shouldn’t be allowed to have caffeine.”

The woman further explained that she was attempting to receive her coffee order when a “grandma” told her, “You can’t have that.”

At first, the woman didn’t realise she was being spoken to. Then, according to her, this interaction happened:

“Me – It’s one cup, it’s fine.

“GM – NO YOU CAN’T HAVE IT YOU’RE NOT ALLOWED (takes cup from my hand and drops it, full, into the trash next to the counter).

“Me – You cannot be serious. It’s fine. My doctor even says it’s fine. (I looked at the barista, who is just standing there, mouth agape. She lets me know she’ll make me another).

“Me, to GM – Please leave me alone. I’m tired, and want my coffee. I get one cup a day, this is it. Please go away.

“GM, NO YOU CAN’T HAVE IT YOU’RE PREGNANT IT WILL MAKE YOU HAVE THE BABY NOW.

“Barista hands me my cup directly, and this insane woman GOES TO TAKE IT FROM ME AGAIN.

“I literally shouted PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE. YOU’RE MAKING ME UNCOMFORTABLE AND I DON’T WANT YOU THIS CLOSE.”

And with that, the confrontation, finally, mercifully, came to an end.

Commenters on the Reddit thread were furious at the outrageous coffee-shaming incident, especially those who’d experienced similar pregnancy-related judgements.

“‘IT WILL MAKE YOU HAVE THE BABY NOW’?” one person wrote, incredulous. “[I’d] be like, ‘OK Gramma, let’s see if it does, shall we?'”

Another added, “A series of short films about the nonsense pregnant women have to go through would be AMAZING.

“One on belly touchers. One on unsolicited advice from friends. One for the unwed pregnant mamas getting judged by people. One for unwanted birth horror stories.”

Of course, there was a discussion on how safe caffeine is during pregnancy, with most siding with the woman, agreeing it was entirely her choice.

“I am FURIOUS for you,” one woman wrote.

“I drink safe amounts of caffeine almost daily because my own doctor told me to do so for my constant migraines which were impeding my ability to function. This woman had no right to treat you that way.”

And that's the point the 'grandma' seemed to miss: her body, her choices.

The woman later updated her post to read at the top:

"One: for the couple of you suggesting that this is a false story, bite me.

"Two: for those of you who are making the same comment about n0t being allowed to have coffee because I'm pregnant, bite me."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Have you ever been shamed during pregnancy? Tell us about your experience in the comments section below.