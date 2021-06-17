What can we be doing to prepare our kids for a tech-focused future? For Nama, the solution was to help her son learn to code.

Anyone else feel that their kids’ childhoods are whizzing by them in a blur? And they understand the world differently to the way we did at their age?

We have the internet to blame (and thank) for that. Information is available in real-time and our lives are increasingly online – and it’s only going to happen faster.

Which is why it seems remiss that, as a parent, we don’t teach our kids how to ‘code’ – that is, to write computer language in order to help them understand how the online world runs and be part of it in the ever-growing tech industry; or even for their own creativity and fun.

The trouble is I wouldn’t know where to start when it comes to coding to teach my 14-year-old, Winston. It sounds like a perfect opportunity for my son to learn from experts in the industry. So, when we recently got the chance to trial an online coding school, we jumped at it.

Both of us are so glad we did. Because of course, as a teenager, my son spends his life online between schoolwork, social media, and gaming. So he’s innately curious about how it all works and getting involved.

And super excited about perhaps even one day making a game for others to play. In fact when I told Winston about BYJU’s FutureSchool he began pestering me about booking the class. I'll admit it felt like a chance to see "behind the scenes" of the internet – which was just as cool for me as it would be for Winston.

BYJU'S FutureSchool is in my view, the top coding learning platform for kids 6 to 18. I was surprised at how wide their variety of lessons were on the fundamentals of coding (logic, structure, sequence and algorithmic thinking). The classes may sound complicated but are well-suited and understandable for school kids of any age – with the aim to teach them how to generate creative outcomes by making their own websites, animations and apps.

This would definitely make many kids excited at the thought of creating one of their own app.

I would suggest to any parent to have a look at the BYJU website for themselves, which is packed with information about their lessons (and talks about the current free trial offer). But the best way to show you what they do – and the amazing things your child can learn – is to tell you about our trial lesson.

The first thing to note about BYJU’S is that they truly want to offer classes tailored to your child, so their year level is the starting point.

There are classes on different types of computer languages (all of which I’d never heard of but are vitally important online) such as Javascript and Python. Don’t worry – there’s so much information to help you choose (and your kids might have a preference, too).

One thing that impressed me the most was the real-time help available to parents right from the start to ensure each child gets the most out of the experience. And then, choose your lesson time and you’re all set.

From our experience, I definitely think this could be a fun after school activity for younger kids, which can become progressively more serious if they choose to take it further.

His first BYJU'S FutureSchool coding class.

My son Winston ready to learn to code. Image: Supplied.

As soon as we logged on for the class the teacher was already there and did a small meet and greet with Winston so they’re not talking to each other like complete strangers. Such a personable detail that goes a long way.

The teacher explained what the lesson would be about, really engaging Winston in where he would have seen the products of the language he was going to learn about – basic games created with Javascript.

She did a great job in getting Winston excited in the opportunity to create a lot of things online which he sees all the time.

"Everything is online, so coding is part of everyday," Winston tells her in their conversation.

"Coding is the only way to teach a computer things and we want computers to do more and more in the future,” the teacher adds.

Winston’s BYJU personal dashboard. Image: Supplied.

The teacher explains that the Pong game – where two paddles play a basic game akin to table tennis – was the first-ever online game, and that she was going to teach him how to make it.

How. Cool. Is. That.

First, they identified parts of the game that needed to be created: the paddles, the board, the table. And also – the sounds.

After sharing screens with each other, the teacher talked Winston through what to write and how to calculate measurements and ratios. Sounds mathematical, which it is, but the step-by-step process made it easy.

Winston also loved being able to nail each step and see the game being created.

I was so impressed because the teacher managed to explain things so well, and was so patient and understanding when Winston was wrapping his head around the maths components. He loved that part - it gave him a real sense of achievement.

But guess what? He managed to write his first lines of codes and it was really very thrilling to watch it all come together.

We didn’t manage to finish creating the game in one class (which wasn’t the plan anyway: it's one lesson of many which takes each student through to completion!). The teacher had explained at the start that the point was to nail the foundations. And this just gave Winston even more incentive to get to the next class.

We booked the next class straight after this class finished, Winston was so keen!

Confusing to me, but Winston got it! Image: Supplied.

The verdict on the BYJU'S class.

There were a number of things I was really impressed with watching Winston take his BYJU’S FutureSchool coding class.As a parent it was so satisfying to watch my son enjoy learning so much.

The teacher was excellent and adjusted to Winston’s emotional and knowledge level seamlessly and effectively – not an easy thing to do online!

The teacher was calm and patient, and knew exactly what she was talking about. So skilled and knowledgeable!

The whole process was really smooth, quick and easy for me as a parent.

I LOVED that there was real-time technical support in class – so when Winston was having trouble downloading an app to his laptop, a technician was able to jump on and trouble shoot immediately, so that the lesson could move on.

It’s easy to see progress made after class, with an online report.

And as for Winston? He loved it and thoroughly enjoyed seeing what he could achieve. But his favourite part was the teacher, because she really was excellent and supported him through the process.

Winston was also was thrilled to have the start of his coding journey under his belt. I could see that the hour flew because it felt like a creative process, rather than a typical lesson.

Who knew that the serious world of coding could be so… fun?!

Do you have a child aged between 6 and 18 in your household that would love to learn to code? Give your kids a fun activity that can give them useful skills for their future. Book your free class with BYJU'S FutureSchool and get your tech-savvy kids prepared for the future.



