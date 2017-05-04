Bunnings Warehouse is recalling column heaters due to risk of "spraying hot oil".

Bunnings Warehouse has issued a recall of all Moretti and Click oil column heaters purchased this year.

The recall comes after complaints from customers who’ve experienced hot oil leaking and spraying from the heater, in some cases causing burns.

“We want to make sure customers are aware that there is a risk that these heaters could rupture when turned on and allow hot oil to spray out, with the potential to cause scalding and burns,” a spokesperson from the company explained in a statement.

The problem has been seen with the Moretti 5 Fin and 11 Fin Oil Column Heaters specifically, with no issues reported with any other models under the Moretti and Click brands.

Tests performed by the suppliers suggest an incorrect oil might have been used in some of the heaters to cause the leaking and spraying.

"We urge customers to stop using these heaters immediately and return them to the nearest Bunnings store for a full refund," the spokesperson said.

"We [will] continue to investigate this matter."

For more information or to report a faulty product, call Bunnings Warehouse on 1800 797 586 or visit www.bunnings.com.au.