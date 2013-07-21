Cory Monteith's co-stars remember the young actor.

1. Glee star Cory Monteith dies aged 31.

Glee star Cory Monteith, 31, was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver on Saturday.

The star died after consuming a combination of alcohol and heroin, and no foul play is suspected. TMZ have reported that he was ”clearly deceased” when police arrived on the scene.

Monteith voluntarily checked himself into rehab earlier this year in April, for substance abuse. He was spotted leaving the program in June. Monteith had previously spent time in rehab when he was 19-years-old.

Monteith was engaged to on-screen flame, actress Lea Michele, who said when he checked into rehab in March that she was proud of his decision, and would support him. The pair were to get married in two weeks.

In a statement released later in the week Michele’s representatives said: “Lea is deeply grateful for all the love and support she’s received from family, friends, and fans. Since Cory’s passing, Lea has been grieving alongside his family and making appropriate arrangements with them.”

“They are supporting each other as they endure this profound loss together. We continue to ask the media to respect the privacy of Lea and Cory’s family.”

The death gained a profound reaction on social media:

“Have no words,” his Glee co-star Dot-Marie Jones Tweeted. “My heart is broken.”

Kat Dennings said, “I can’t fully process this news. Tragic, tragic loss of a young, promising, talented man.”

Glee actor Damian McGinty recalled that Monteith was the “guy I shot my first acting scene with. The nicest guy I’ve met. Can’t believe it.”

And Kaley Cuoco said, “No words. Prayers. Thoughts w his family. This is terrible. Can’t speak.”

going through a million memories and emotions today. ill love you always Brother Cory. — Mark Salling (@MarkSalling) July 14, 2013

This is such sad news about @CoryMonteith – what an absolutely tragic loss of a very talented young man. — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) July 14, 2013

At this time, please send nothing but love and light. This tragic news still doesn’t seem real to me. I love you Cory. — Harry Shum Jr (@iharryshum) July 14, 2013

Just heard about the death of Cory Monteith. So sad. Prayers 4 his family. Praying 4 Lea too! Words cant describe what they must be feeling — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 14, 2013

Later on in the week, Glee star, Jane Lynch, appeared on Leno for a pre-planned visit to promote her latest project and graciously answered questions about her co-star’s death.

“He was a bright light in our family,” she said.

When Leno asked how she would like people to remember him, she simply answered “He once flew across the country on his own nickel to meet a sick kid whose last wish was to meet him. That’s the kind of guy he was.”

Watch the video here:

3. Claire Danes is missing a leg in Vogue.

Claire Danes is joined by her Homeland co-star Damian Lewis for an editorial in the latest issue of American Vogue, only problem is she is missing a leg.

The 34-year-old’s right shin and foot disappear into a swathe of silk satin in one of the images that features Danes as her Homeland character Carrie Mathison in bed with her co-star Damian Lewis, aka Sergeant Brody shot by Annie Leibovitz.

Unless they’ve accidentally given away the part of the plot line in season two of Homeland?

4. And now for a beauty how-to that will immeasurably improve your life – how to wash your hair in outer space. Click here to watch the gravity-defying process.

5. Emmy nominations are OUT everybody.

Here’s the big awards most people care about:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

Breaking Bad

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Homeland (2012 WINNER)

House of Cards

Mad Men

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Connie Britton, Nashville

Claire Danes, Homeland

Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey

Vera Farmiga, Bates Motel

Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Robin Wright, House of Cards

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Damian Lewis, Homeland

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

30 Rock

The Big Bang Theory

Girls

Louie

Modern Family

Veep

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Laura Dern, Enlightened

Lena Dunham, Girls

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Jason Bateman, Arrested Development

Louis CK, Louie

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

6. This 6-year-old Avengers fan is peeved at toy manufacturers for leaving Black Widow out of their merchandise. Click here to watch the message she recorded for them.

7. Want to date Ryan Gosling? Head to Iceland.

Ryan Gosling was in Iceland this month to meet with the editor of his new film, How to Catch a Monster and as the world found out, the island nation can boast to having more than two Ryan Gosling lookalikes among its small 319,000 population.

Here’s what went down: the country’s newspaper Morgunblaði, mistakenly reported that the car Ryan Gosling was travelling in had been rear-ended in accident in the country’s capital, Reyjkavik.

Unfortunately for the paper, the scoop from several eye-witnesses turn out to be a Gosling lookalike rather than the real deal. The man in the accident was identified as 27-year-old Júlíus Pétur Guðjohnsen, who happened to be wearing a suit because he was on the way to a funeral. Awkward.

But that’s not the end of it, a blogger on the northern coast of Iceland one-upped the Morgunblaði by reporting on a local who they thought was a better lookalike, 17-year-old Bjarni Mark Antonsson [picture top left]. The Morgunblaðið paper then reluctantly reported that it had “received reports from the north of a young man who seems even more like Gosling.”

You have to agree that two in 319,000 are pretty good odds.

8. Click here to watch the bizarre video that shows a grown man being carried around like a baby all day. Really.

9. Beyonce to fan: Put that damn camera down!

Beyonce has told a fan to “Put the damn camera down” during a performance of her hit single Irreplaceable in Atlanta, Georgia.

If you can’t watch it now, Beyonce said: “See, you can’t even sing because you’re too busy taping.

I’m right in your face baby, you gotta seize this moment baby! Put that damn camera down!

The male fan then put down his smartphone and sang along.



Beyonce then said: “Yes, that’s much better.”

10. Click here to see the hilarious way this mum announced she was pregnant… with her fifth son.

11. Will you accept this rose?

Meet Tim Robards.

He’s the chiropractor and part-time model starring in Ten’s Australian version of popular US reality show, The Bachelor.

The 30-year-old beat out a slew of bachelors rumoured to include the “King of the Cross” John Ibrahim to in order to woo 25 (no doubt) eager bachelorettes.

Robards told News Limited, “My intention is to find love … you know, to find someone I can keep for a lifetime… “Possibly a wife? Definitely. I’m excited. If I can find someone and can build on it in the future, that’s what I want to move towards.”

Robards is well-known on the Sydney party circuit, as an undies model/topless waiter/promo guy and has previously dated television presenter Laura Csortan.

Shooting of The Bachelor commences this week on location in Sydney’s Palm Beach.

12. Meet the 4-year-old mayor who’s running for re-election. Click here to read his cute campaign slogan.