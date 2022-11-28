At 28, Sarah has terminal cancer. Now she's living out her bucket list with her baby girl.

In 2021, a few weeks before Christmas, Sarah Shaddick received the news nobody wants to hear. And it was the type of news that an expectant mother should never have to receive.

While six months pregnant with her baby Halle, Sarah was told she had an aggressive and incurable cancer making its way throughout her body - and her time was limited.

It was a shock to the system for Sarah and her long-time partner Luke Hill. Because they both thought they had made it through the other end.

Over three years ago, Sarah was first diagnosed with cancer, but she managed to go into remission with treatment. And once her treatment had been finalised, Sarah was determined to fulfill her dream of becoming a mum with her partner Luke.

"I never gave up hope," she said. Guided by a large team of specialist medical professionals, Sarah was able to fall pregnant. But when Sarah became unwell again at six months pregnant, it was clear her symptoms weren't just pregnancy-related.

Then the stage four diagnosis arose.

Sarah when she gave birth to her daughter Halle. Image: Supplied.

Sarah was told by doctors that she had leiomyosarcoma, a rare cancer which forms in the smooth muscle tissue of the body like the digestive and/or urinary systems, uterus, and blood vessels.

The final months of the pregnancy were a whirlwind for 28-year-old Sarah and her loved ones.

After undergoing multiple rounds of intense chemotherapy while pregnant to buy her more time, Sarah gave birth to her happy and healthy baby girl Halle.

Mater Cancer Care Centre Senior Medical Oncologist Dr Catherine Shannon explained that Sarah's cancer was

"incredibly rare" to treat and had "no reports of similar cases during pregnancy".

"It is safe to use certain types of chemotherapy in the second or third trimester of pregnancy without any adverse effects on the mother or baby," Dr Shannon said. "We had to use drugs we knew might work for her rare sarcoma and knew they were safe during pregnancy. The drugs worked for a while but then the sarcoma became resistant."

Although the chemotherapy didn't cure her cancer, it did give Sarah more time to spend with her beautiful daughter who is now eight months old.

Watch Lea's cancer story. Post continues below.

"It was important to me that Halle arrived safely, and that I understood the risks associated with having chemotherapy while pregnant," the Queensland mum said.

"For me, undergoing chemotherapy was to be able to spend more time with Halle. Giving birth to Halle was such a joy."

Now, Sarah is looking forward to spending Christmas with her family. And the reality that looms over them makes spending time together even more special. So with that in mind, Sarah decided to create a bucket list. And slowly but surely she has managed to tick off each dream one by one.

"I feel like we have been trying to live as normally as possible and enjoy the simple day-to-day things too," she said.

Their biggest goal as a family is to visit every state and territory in Australia before Halle's first birthday. So far they've ticked off a bunch of holidays, getting to see crocodiles up close in the Top End, and seeing the snow in Tasmania. And they've had some incredible moments in Perth and Adelaide as well.

"I've just got NSW, the ACT, and Victoria left to do," Sarah said.

Sarah, Luke and baby Halle exploring across Australia. Image: Supplied.

While creating lasting family memories has been a beautiful experience, Sarah said she knows what looms ahead.

Just in the past year, the cancer has spread throughout her body.

"The cancerous growths have spread everywhere including my back, neck and legs. I had a 1.4kg mass, measuring 15cm by 20cm growing on my stomach between my ribs," Sarah said, noting how quickly the masses have been growing. "I had my left kidney removed because of the cancer spreading and now have a scar from the left side of my body to the right side."

Now, Sarah chooses to take each day in her stride and enjoy the small pockets of joy. And seeing Halle grow is particularly special, who Sarah describes as her "everything".

"She is my purpose and having her feels so right. I know this cancer is incurable and no one can tell me what's going to happen, so I am enjoying the now. I have never felt like giving up, and I won't."

Feature Image: Supplied.

It can be tricky raising little humans and that’s why we want to hear from all Parents in this short survey. Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher!