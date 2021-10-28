'I didn't know if I'd ever have a baby. Then at 16 weeks pregnant, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.'

It started to feel as if life had finally starting moving forward for us.

I had experienced infertility due to PCOS and was prescribed medication to assist in ovulation. Our doctor previously told us that if a pregnancy did not happen, then the next step would be the daunting process of IVF.

Sometimes I I honestly didn't know if we would never have a baby.

Every month we waited with bated breath until I finally discovered I was pregnant. We were beyond ecstatic.

I didn’t know it then, but my infertility was building my resilience for the challenges that were to come.

It was during my second trimester, when I was 16 weeks gone, that I started to notice a difference in my breast. My right breast had become hot, red, swollen and sometimes painful. I switched the under wire of my bra for a maternity bra and I shrugged off the changes as being a strange part of pregnancy.

I made this assumption because I was young and healthy. I had never broken a bone, spent a night in the hospital or had an operation. Getting sick just wasn't on my radar.

My husband had noticed that my breast was becoming worse. My skin started to develop a dimpled and thick appearance like the skin of an orange and my nipple had become inverted.

The changes to my breast were noticeable but not overly painful and I continued with my normal life. I thought maybe I had a mild case of mastitis or a blocked milk duct and with time my breast would return to normal. I was about to leave my routine checkup with my obstetrician when my husband casually mentioned the changes in my breast.