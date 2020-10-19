No red carpet and a 'wedding dress': All the looks from the virtual 2020 AFL Brownlow.

Not even a global pandemic could stop the AFL's Brownlow red carpet from happening.

On Sunday night, the Brownlow Medal 2020 ceremony took place, this time looking a little different thanks to, you know, the pandemic.

Whilst it usually takes place in Melbourne - the home of AFL in Australia - this year, the Brownlow was held across various locations in Australia as a virtual event. Most players were in the Gold Coast, with other functions also held in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and, yes, Melbourne.

The coveted award, given to the "fairest and best" player in the AFL, went to the Brisbane Lions' Lachie Neale. But as famous as the Brownlow is for recognising the efforts of the players, it's become just as well known for the fashion.

And despite the slightly confusing dress code of "cocktail/lounge suit" and the lack of an official red carpet, everyone still grabbed the opportunity to dress up.

The leading lady of the night was Julie Neale, wife of Brownlow winner Lachie Neale, who wore a 'wedding dress' by One Day Bridal dress - clearly a theme for the night, with several women in attendance opting for white gowns.

So enough chat, here are all the glitzy looks from the virtual 2020 Brownlow Medal.

Lachie Neale of the Brisbane Lions and his wife Julie Neale at the Brownlow red carpet 2020. Image: Getty.

Jack Crisp of the Magpies and his wife Mikayla Crisp attends the 2020 AFL Brownlow Medal. Image: Getty.

Toby Greene of the Giants and partner Georgia Stirton attend the Sydney Brownlow Medal Function. Image: Getty.

Brayden Maynard of the Magpies and his partner Ashlee Browning during the 2020 AFL Brownlow Medal count. Image: Getty.





Jake Lloyd of the Sydney Swans and partner Zoe Heard at the Brownlow red carpet 2020. Image: Getty

Jarryd Lyons of the Brisbane Lions and his partner Savahna Lyons at the Brownlow red carpet 2020. Image: Getty





Taylor Adams of the Collingwood Magpies and his partner Ellie Thornycroft at the Brownlow red carpet 2020. Image: Getty

Harris Andrews of the Brisbane Lions and his partner Emily Halverson at the Brownlow red carpet 2020. Image: Getty.

Jordan Ridley of the Essendon Bombers and his partner Rachel Mewett at the Brownlow red carpet 2020. Image: Getty

Charlie Cameron of the Brisbane Lions and his partner Caitlin Seeto during the 2020 AFL Brownlow Medal. Image: Getty.

Christian Petracca of the Melbourne Demons and his partner Isabella Beischer at the Brownlow red carpet 2020. Image: Getty

Dayne Zorko of the Brisbane Lions and his partner Talia Demarco during the 2020 AFL Brownlow Medal Awards. Image: Getty.





Nic Naitanui of the West Coast Eagles and partner Brittany Brown pose for a photo during the 2020 Brownlow Medal Count. Image: Getty.



West Coast Eagles' Andrew Gaff and partner Emma Van Woerden pose for a photo during the 2020 Brownlow Medal Count. Image: Getty.

Stephen Coniglio of the GWS Giants and partner Rebecca Lauren attend the Sydney Brownlow Medal Function. Image: Getty.

Callum Mills of the Sydney Swans and partner Tiffany Browne attend the Sydney Brownlow Medal Function. Image: Getty.





West Coast Eagles' Luke Shuey and wife Danielle Shuey pose for a photo during the 2020 Brownlow Medal Count. Image: Getty.

West Coast Eagles' Tim Kelly and wife Caitlin Miller pose for a photo during the 2020 Brownlow Medal Count. Image: Getty.

Luke Parker of the Sydney Swans and partner Kate Lawrence attend the Sydney Brownlow Medal Function. Image: Getty.

Carlton's Patrick Cripps and partner Monique Fontana pose for a photo during the 2020 Brownlow Medal Count. Image: Getty.

West Coast Eagles' Brad Sheppard and partner Ellen Taylor-Hawkins pose for a photo during the 2020 Brownlow Medal Count. Image: Getty.

Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw and partner Lizzie Stock pose for a photo during the 2020 Brownlow Medal Count. Image: Getty.

Fremantle's David Mundy and partner Sally Mundy pose for a photo during the 2020 Brownlow Medal Count. Image: Getty.

Melbourne Demon's Jack and Charlotte Viney during the 2020 Brownlow Medal Count. Image: Getty.

Josh Kelly of the GWS Giants and partner Lucy Gilkes attend the Sydney Brownlow Medal Function. Image: Getty.

Feature image: Getty + Instagram/@jules_neale + Twitter/ @sydneyswans

