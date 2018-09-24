News
fashion

The practical detail people think they have spotted on Bec Judd's Brownlow dress.

As the WAGS of the AFL parade the most incredible dresses we have ever seen on the Brownlow Red Carpet, we can’t keep our eyes off one dress with what appears to be a practical twist.

Bec Judd’s dress is exquisite.

It is big and grand and purple, and designed by J’Aton Couture.

And it appears to have… pockets?!?

Naturally, the comments are rich with pocket speculations.

"It has pockets!" wrote one Instagram user.

"Such a beautiful dress and even better, it has pockets" wrote another.

But... we aren't so sure.

We kind of think it might just be, god forbid... a pleat. 

Sorry guys. We do NOT think there are pockets.

But we'll leave #pocketgate up to you.

Wherever you stand on the debate, that is one incredible dress.

SEE MORE: All the gorgeous dresses from the 2018 Brownlow Medal red carpet in the one place.

Do you think Bec Judd's dress has pockets? Tell us in the comments.

Tags: afl , bec-judd , brownlow , brownlow-2018 , mm-mobile-feature , wags

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Janelle Claire Berner 2 years ago

I didn’t understand the flaps that stick out on the sides but it was a beautiful colour and the detail is impressive. I hated her hair though!

Guest 2 years ago

My granny had a doll with a big dress to cover up the spare toilet roll. It looked a bit like this.

james b 2 years ago

lol. I think everyone's granny had one of those creepy things :)

Funbun 2 years ago

I don't think it's quite Toilet Dolly levels, but boy, bravo, huge laugh!

MORE COMMENTS