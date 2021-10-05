"Tonight was a total mindf**k." What we can expect from the new season of The Bachelorette.

The time has finally come.

Brooke Blurton's history-making season of The Bachelorette is mere weeks away. And we've finally been given our first glimpse at the men and women vying for her heart.

On Tuesday night, Channel 10 gave us a look at what we can expect this season in a new trailer - and as you probably guessed, it's not all sunshine and roses.

Bachie fans will no doubt recognise Brooke from The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise. The proud Noongar-Yamatji woman is also the first Indigenous lead in the reality TV series.

Ahead of the premiere, here's everything we can expect from the new season of The Bachelorette.

When does the new season of The Bachelorette Australia start?

The new season of The Bachelorette Australia kicks off in two weeks on October 20.

Watch: Brooke Blurton as the new Bachelorette. Post continues below.

What can we expect from Brooke Blurton's season of The Bachelorette?

By the looks of the trailer, it seems some serious drama goes down when the contestants start getting close with... other contestants.

"I knew coming into this experience that there might be a possibility that guys and girls might have an attraction with one another," Brooke says in the trailer, before it cuts to a clip of two people holding hands.

One contestant also drops some goss, saying: "There's one guy in here who deviated away from wanting to get to know Brooke."

The trailer then cuts to clips of Brooke saying "alarm bells" and "lies", before telling the camera "I'm hearing rumours, speculation".

It's all very dramatic and mysterious.

In another clip, Brooke is seen gathering around a small group of contestants at what looks to be a cocktail party.

"Honestly, tonight was a total mindf**k" she says. "I don't want to have to do that again."

Who are The Bachelorette Australia 2021 contestants?

Thanks to the trailer, we were given a sneak peek at some of the men and women competing for Brooke's heart.

As the contestants are officially announced we'll be sure to add them here.

In the meantime, here's some cheeky group shots to tide you over.

Image: Channel 10.

Image: Channel 10.

The Bachelorette Australia airs on October 20 on Channel 10.



Feature Image: Channel 10 + Mamamia.