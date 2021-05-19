"I am so ready for this." Everything we know about Australia's new Bachelorette, Brooke Blurton.

2021 is officially looking up.

In exciting news, The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise contestant Brooke Blurton has been named as Australia's next Bachelorette.

The proud Noongar-Yamatji woman from Western Australia is the first Indigenous lead in the reality TV series.

"I am so ready for this," Brooke said in a press release.

"I’ve done it twice before and now, having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience."

"My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for," she continued.

As Brooke, 26, is openly bisexual, casting for the show has been opened for both men and women to apply. (You can find out more about casting for the dating show here.)

"We are a nation of people from so many different backgrounds, so many different cultures and so many different experiences, yet we all have one thing in common – we all want to be loved in a way that is meaningful to us," The Bachelorette host, Osher Günsberg, said.

"I can’t wait to get started on helping our Bachelorette Brooke find that kind of love."

There have been calls for Brooke Blurton to be named Australia's Bachelorette for a few years now.

In 2018, the social worker was the frontrunner on Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' season of The Bachelor.