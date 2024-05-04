News
news

Queensland MP Brittany Lauga has alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted on a night out.

Queensland MP Brittany Lauga has alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted last weekend. 

Police are investigating the incident, after the Queensland Assistant Minister for Health reported it to Yeppoon Police in the early hours of April 28, she says. 

In an Instagram post, Lauga said she had ingested a substance without her consent, which significantly impacted her.

"I went to the Yeppoon Police Station and Yeppoon Hospital, after being drugged and sexually assaulted," she said via the post. "Tests at the hospital confirmed the presence of drugs in my body which I did not take. This substance impacted me significantly."

Lauga said other women had contacted her, claiming they'd also been drugged in the small town on Queensland's Capricorn Coast, northeast of Rockhampton.

"This could have happened to anyone and tragically, it does happen to many of us," Lauga said. "I have had multiple women contact me who have experienced the same thing in our town. It's not ok. We should be able to enjoy socialising in our town without the risk of being drugged or assaulted."

Queensland Premier Steven Miles has said the government is supporting Lauga in any way they can.

"No one should have to go through what Brittany is going through," he told ABC News. "My sole focus is on Brittany and her wellbeing. I've told Brittany that we're here to support her, whatever she needs."

Lauga thanked those who had reached out for support, also requesting privacy to enable her to physically and emotionally heal.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me in support. I truly value your thoughtful messages, gestures and kindness. If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please tell the police."

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Feature Image: Instagram. 

Tags: news , australian-news , news-stories

helen.sheedy 14 hours ago
This is terrible but sadly not shocking. I don’t recall any of the MamaMia podcasts discussing Chanel Contos or her book Consent Laid Bare, maybe I’ve missed it , but would love to hear your thoughts on this book and her Teach Us Consent program for schools. This book did shock me but it’s such an important discussion and needs to be widely spoken about, the issue of consent and sexual assault that is happening en masse amongst young women
