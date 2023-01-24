'Think I may have found me a keeper.' Brittany Hockley hard-launches her new boyfriend.

It's official! Brittany Hockley has hard-launched her new partner.

Her boyfriend is 30-year-old Swiss footballer, Benjamin Siegrist who is a goalkeeper for the Scottish team Celtic Football Club. The pair have been spending time together in Scotland and Paris, with Hockley confirming via Instagram that she is happy and in love.

The post from Hockley included a montage of videos and photos of the pair together exploring France.

"From Paris, with love. Think I may have found me a keeper #hardestlaunch," she captioned the video.

The pair met back in November, 35-year-old Hockley saying they first connected on the celebrity dating app Raya. At the time, Siegrist's team was playing in Australia against Sydney FC.

Over the holiday period, Hockley has been based in Scotland where Siegrist is based with Celtic FC.

In 2022 on the Life Uncut Podcast, Hockley had talked openly about her desire to find love again, recounting some of her recent dating experiences. In late 2021, Hockley and her then-boyfriend, Australian tennis player Jordan Thompson, decided to split.

Reflecting on the breakup, Hockley said on Mamamia's No Filter podcast that it had been a tough period following on from the split.

"So there were a lot of things, but I wasn't ready to let go of because I hadn't experienced that kind of love for so long. And it was beautiful. Sometimes you can love someone and it isn't right. But you can still love them. And that's what we were."

Watch: No Filter with Mia Freedman, Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley. Post continues below.

"It is hard, because I was going through a breakup and everyone wanted to know about it. The Daily Mail was speculating about it and certain horrible podcasts out there (that I won't name) were, you know, trying to write stories about it. And if you're living that, you're not ready. I didn't know what it was myself and people were demanding an answer," she explained.

Hockley also spoke about receiving messages from people saying they were owed "an explanation" from Hockley about the end of her relationship, or dating life in general. It's something Hockley said has been difficult to navigate.

"I will give one when I am ready to, but it is difficult being so open and vulnerable. Because we share a lot, people think they are entitled to know everything, but there are parts [of our lives] that Laura and I have never spoken about and never will."

As for Hockley and her co-star Laura Byrne, we'll be seeing even more of the duo this year following the announcement they are the new hosts of KIIS FM's afternoon radio show The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch [Churi].

"Well, this is a pinch-me moment if I ever did have one!! So excited to say that three of us will be in your ears nationwide, Monday to Friday from 3-4pm!



"This is genuinely my dream team and there's no one else I would rather have amazingly deep, meaningful and very public conversations with. See y'all soon!" Hockley said about the radio show news. "Thanks to everyone that has ever listened to us… we can't do it without you and we love you enormously."

Feature Image: Instagram @brittany_hockley.