Where are they now? The cast of Sweet Valley High, 22 years after the show ended.

Sweet Valley High are three words you might not have heard for a while, but it was the show that captured the heart of every 90s teen.

Based on the books by Francine Pascal, the series followed California twins Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield as they navigated the complicated situations of their Los Angeles high school.

It's been 22 years since the show ended in 1997 - and twin actresses Brittany and Cynthia Daniel are officially adults.

So where is the rest of the cast of Sweet Valley High now and what have they been doing since 1997?

Brittany Daniel as Jessica Wakefield.

After Sweet Valley High ended, the now 43-year-old Brittany briefly played Eve Whitman on Dawson's Creek.

Between 2002 and 2011 the actress starred as Kelly Pitts on The Game, a role she returned to in 2014.

In 2005 Brittany landed a recurring role as transgender woman Carmen in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and starred in four episodes over the next five years.

But it was another major role, as one of the Vandergeld sisters in White Chicks (2004), that has etched Brittany Daniel into the imaginations of the next generation.

via GIPHY

In 2011, Brittany was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma when she was 36. She is now in remission.

She met self-proclaimed "broker, attorney and residential real estate matchmaker" Adam Touni in a bar in 2016. They married one year later.

Cynthia Daniel as Elizabeth Wakefield.

Following Sweet Valley High, Cynthia Daniel took a profoundly different path to her sister, and decided to retire from acting completely to pursue a career in photography.

The 43-year-old is married to actor Cole Hauser, famous for his roles in School Ties, Dazed and Confused, and Good Will Hunting.

The couple have three kids: Ryland, Colt, and Steely Rose.

Michael Perl as Winston Egbert.

After Sweet Valley High, Michael Perl decided to get his Bachelor in Fine Arts in Theatre from UCLA's school of Theatre, Film and Television.

He has been consistently working in theatre since, but has played no major roles.

In 2010 he started a production company, Burton Street Productions, with his wife, actress and costume designer Melissa Lugo.

Harley Rodriguez as Manny Lopez.

Harley Knight-Rodriguez is far from the man he was when he starred in Sweet Valley High.

In the two decades since he played Manny Lopez, Knight-Rodriguez is now a fitness instructor for Barry's Boston.

Throughout the 90s and into the noughties he starred as a young Hector Salmon in Price of Glory (2000), and Pedro in V.I.P (1998).

In 2015, he made a notable appearance on The Amazing Race and two years later he married New Kids on The Block's Jonathan Knight. The couple now share a double-barrelled surname.

Ryan Bittle as Todd Wilkins.

Ryan Bittle has continued to act in the 22 years since Sweet Valley High finished in 1997.

The 43-year-old has starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Boy Meets World and also had a recurring role on 7th Heaven as Jessica Biel's lover.

In 2003 the actor married his family friend Jennifer Davis, but the pair divorced three years later.

Bridget Flanery as Lila Fowler.

Bridget Flanery's role as Lila in Sweet Valley High remains her most memorable.

The 40-year-old actress has since featured in a string of popular television shows, such as Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Teen Angel, but has otherwise led a quiet life.

In 2009 the actress married composer Brandon Christy, and since then she has been well and truly off the grid.

Want more Mamamia stories? Sign up to our newsletters and get our best stories straight into your inbox.