From catsuits to cut-outs: Every single star-studded look from the 2021 Fashion Awards.

We didn't think an awards show could top the glamour of this year's Met Gala back in September, but if anyone was going to one-up the Americans in the fashion stakes, it was the Brits.

Descending on London's Royal Albert Hall for The Fashion Awards 2021, the style A-list came out in force in a celebration of the icons and innovators of the industry.

Psst: Ever wondered what really goes down at Fashion Week? Listen to our fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing?, to hear all the insider secrets. Post continues below.

From Dua Lipa to Demi Moore - and with a surprise red carpet debut from Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan - here's what every single celebrity, supermodel and member of the style set wore on the UK fashion industry's night of nights.

Lily Allen at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Alexa Chung at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Adut Akech at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Hailee Steinfeld at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Billy Porter at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Addison Rae at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Winnie Harlow at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Poppy Delevingne at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Gillian Anderson at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Jourdan Dunn at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Demi Moore at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Jenna Coleman at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Jillian Mercado at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Iris Law at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Tommy Dorfman at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Shanina Shaik at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Cindy Bruna at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Lucy Boynton at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Dua Lipa at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Adriana Lima at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Kate Beckinsale at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Georgia May Jagger at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Maxine Heron at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Jamie Xie at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Neelam Gill at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Stella Jones and Lila Grace Moss at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Kaya Scodelario at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Ikram Abdi Omar at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Evan Mock at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Kosar Ali at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Kehlani at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Elsa Hosk at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Olivia Culpo at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Maria Sharapova at The Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Image: Getty.

Which look was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!



Feature image: Getty/Mamamia.













